Dollar drops after US inflation data, jobless claims

NEW YORK : The dollar fell on Thursday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose moderately last month, while initial jobless claims gained in the latest week, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates at the next policy meeting.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2per cent last month, matching the gain in June, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The CPI climbed 3.2per cent in the 12 months through July, up from a 3.0per cent rise in June, which was the smallest year-on-year gain since March 2021.

Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, the CPI gained 0.2per cent in July, the same as the increase in June. In the 12 months through July, the core CPI grew 4.7per cent after rising 4.8per cent in June.

"Markets are doubling down on 'soft landing' bets this morning after U.S. consumer inflation slowed as expected, reducing the need for further monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve," wrote Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist, at Corpay, in a research note after the data.

A separate report from the Labor Department on Thursday showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 21,000 to a seasonally adjusted 248,000 for the week ended Aug. 5. Economists had forecast 230,000 claims for the latest week.

The dollar index was last down 0.5per cent at 102.01, while the euro rose 0.6 to US$1.1040.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 8:58AM (1258 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 102.0000 102.4800 -0.46per cent -1.440per cent +102.5600 +101.7600

Euro/Dollar US$1.1039 US$1.0975 +0.58per cent +3.02per cent +US$1.1065 +US$1.0968

Dollar/Yen 143.7750 143.7500 +0.03per cent +9.68per cent +144.1000 +143.2550

Euro/Yen 158.72 157.73 +0.63per cent +13.13per cent +158.7700 +157.6700

Dollar/Swiss 0.8719 0.8773 -0.54per cent -5.63per cent +0.8776 +0.8690

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2778 US$1.2721 +0.46per cent +5.66per cent +US$1.2818 +US$1.2708

Dollar/Canadian 1.3392 1.3420 -0.19per cent -1.14per cent +1.3425 +1.3373

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6584 US$0.6529 +0.86per cent -3.40per cent +US$0.6617 +US$0.6528

Euro/Swiss 0.9624 0.9625 -0.01per cent -2.75per cent +0.9637 +0.9615

Euro/Sterling 0.8637 0.8625 +0.14per cent -2.34per cent +0.8641 +0.8626

NZ US$0.6093 US$0.6052 +0.66per cent -4.06per cent +US$0.6117 +US$0.6051

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.1250 10.2080 -0.77per cent +3.21per cent +10.2300 +10.0900

Euro/Norway 11.1817 11.1970 -0.14per cent +6.58per cent +11.2506 +11.1587

Dollar/Sweden 10.5779 10.6654 -0.23per cent +1.63per cent +10.6803 +10.5459

Euro/Sweden 11.6789 11.7063 -0.23per cent +4.75per cent +11.7405 +11.6685

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Mark Potter)