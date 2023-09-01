Dollar drops as unemployment rate rises, wage gains slow

NEW YORK : The dollar fell against the euro and Japanese yen on Friday after the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in August, though a rise in the unemployment rate to 3.8per cent and moderation in wage growth pointed to easing labor market conditions.

Employers added 187,000 jobs in August, above expectations for a 170,000 gain. The unemployment rate rose to 3.8per cent, above the expected 3.5per cent. Average hourly earnings rose by 4.3per cent for the year, below expectations for a 4.4per cent gain.

Data for July was also revised lower to show 157,000 jobs added instead of the previously reported 187,000.

“Today's jobs report provides investors the best of both worlds. It's the labor market softening just enough to keep the Fed at bay while it's strong enough to prevent an economic recession," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

The dollar index was last down 0.18per cent at 103.42. The euro rose 0.18per cent to US$1.0862. The greenback fell 0.56per cent to 144.725 Japanese yen, and got as low as 144.44, the lowest since Aug. 11.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 93per cent likelihood that the Federal Reserve will leave rates unchanged at its September meeting and see only a 35per cent chance of a hike in November, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:00AM (1300 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 103.4200 103.6300 -0.18per cent -0.068per cent +103.7700 +103.2600

Euro/Dollar US$1.0862 US$1.0843 +0.18per cent +1.38per cent +US$1.0882 +US$1.0829

Dollar/Yen 144.7250 145.5450 -0.56per cent +10.39per cent +145.6950 +144.4400

Euro/Yen 157.20 157.80 -0.38per cent +12.05per cent +157.9600 +157.0600

Dollar/Swiss 0.8810 0.8834 -0.27per cent -4.72per cent +0.8843 +0.8796

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2690 US$1.2672 +0.16per cent +4.95per cent +US$1.2712 +US$1.2640

Dollar/Canadian 1.3543 1.3509 +0.26per cent -0.03per cent +1.3555 +1.3490

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6509 US$0.6485 +0.36per cent -4.52per cent +US$0.6521 +US$0.6446

Euro/Swiss 0.9568 0.9576 -0.08per cent -3.30per cent +0.9582 +0.9566

Euro/Sterling 0.8558 0.8554 +0.05per cent -3.23per cent +0.8573 +0.8549

NZ US$0.6001 US$0.5966 +0.60per cent -5.47per cent +US$0.6015 +US$0.5945

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.5490 10.6260 -0.37per cent +7.88per cent +10.6550 +10.5870

Euro/Norway 11.4597 11.5270 -0.58per cent +9.21per cent +11.5518 +11.4520

Dollar/Sweden 10.9206 10.9484 -0.11per cent +4.93per cent +10.9878 +10.8956

Euro/Sweden 11.8633 11.8764 -0.11per cent +6.40per cent +11.9085 +11.8620

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Herb Lash; Editing by Alex Richardson and Andrea Ricci)