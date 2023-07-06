Dollar eases after strong labor market reports

NEW YORK :The dollar eased after a brief rebound on Thursday as data showing the U.S. labor market remains strong increased chances the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this month.

Private payrolls surged in June in the biggest rise since February 2022, an ADP National Employment report showed, while the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose moderately last week, the Labor Department said.

Later, a survey by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed the U.S. services sector grew faster than expected in June as new orders picked up, adding to data indicating a resilient economy in the face of tighter monetary policy.

"This strong data today has a lot more of a 'good news is bad news' type feel to it," said Brian Daingerfield, head of G10 FX strategy at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut.

"Take it together with how equity markets have responded, that gives a clear picture of the dollar today. Call it a risk-off style move, where the Fed is going to be tightening more and that has negative repercussions for risk."

Futures markets raised the probability of the Fed hiking interest rates by 25 basis points to 92.4per cent when policymakers conclude a two-day meeting on July 26, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool showed.

The yield on two-year Treasuries rose above 5per cent to their highest in 16 years, while U.S. stocks tumbled on the outlook that rates will stay higher for longer.

The dollar index, measuring the U.S. currency against six others including the euro and Japan's yen, fell 0.18per cent to 103.13.

ISM showed a measure of prices paid by businesses fell to more than a three-year low, suggesting inflation would continue to cool, but Fed officials again signaled higher rates ahead.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said she was very concerned "whether inflation will return to target in a sustainable and timely way."

The major central banks for the most part are fine-tuning monetary policy, and it is unclear when they will act as they alternate between hiking and pausing interest rates, said Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies.

"Given all these central banks are more or less in the same place in some way, shape or form, the dollar's going have a hard time" moving too much one way or the other, he said.

The safe-haven Japanese yen strengthened 0.39per cent versus the greenback at 144.09 as concerns about the global growth outlook, resulting from the aggressive monetary tightening by major central banks, weighed on risk appetite.

ONE DIMENSIONAL

The pound hit two-week highs against the euro and dollar as financial markets bet the Bank of England will raise rates to 6.5per cent early next year, pushing the yield on the two-year UK government bond to its highest since June 2008.

"The FX market is taking more of a 'one-dimensional approach' to trading the British disease," said Stephen Gallo, global FX strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

"Instead of selling GBP in anticipation of an economic slowdown, it is buying GBP on the basis of interest rate differentials," Gallo said.

The Chinese yuan last traded down slightly at 7.2575 per dollar in the offshore market, a day after falling about 0.4per cent. The central bank set a stronger-than-expected midpoint fixing for the fourth straight day this week, which traders believe is an attempt to prevent the yuan from weakening too fast and too far. [CNY/]

Bitcoin hit a 13-month high of US$31,500, continuing to find support due to recent plans by fund managers to launch a U.S.-listed spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Currency bid prices at 3:37 p.m. (1937 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 103.1300 103.3400 -0.18per cent -0.348per cent +103.5700 +102.9100

Euro/Dollar US$1.0884 US$1.0853 +0.29per cent +1.58per cent +US$1.0901 +US$1.0834

Dollar/Yen 144.0850 144.6650 -0.39per cent +9.91per cent +144.6500 +143.5600

Euro/Yen 156.82 157.00 -0.11per cent +11.77per cent +157.0600 +155.8500

Dollar/Swiss 0.8957 0.8988 -0.32per cent -3.10per cent +0.8997 +0.8951

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2740 US$1.2703 +0.30per cent +5.35per cent +US$1.2780 +US$1.2674

Dollar/Canadian 1.3364 1.3285 +0.60per cent -1.36per cent +1.3370 +1.3276

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6625 US$0.6654 -0.41per cent -2.79per cent +US$0.6688 +US$0.6599

Euro/Swiss 0.9747 0.9755 -0.08per cent -1.50per cent +0.9766 +0.9738

Euro/Sterling 0.8543 0.8542 +0.01per cent -3.40per cent +0.8563 +0.8521

NZ Dollar/Dollar US$0.6158 US$0.6179 -0.31per cent -2.98per cent +US$0.6219 +US$0.6133

Dollar/Norway 10.7670 10.6820 +0.81per cent +9.73per cent +10.8250 +10.6520

Euro/Norway 11.7224 11.5894 +1.15per cent +11.71per cent +11.7392 +11.5690

Dollar/Sweden 10.9433 10.9373 +0.36per cent +5.15per cent +10.9906 +10.9223

Euro/Sweden 11.9064 11.8636 +0.36per cent +6.79per cent +11.9409 +11.8712

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Samuel Indyk in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by David Holmes, Mark Potter and Richard Chang)