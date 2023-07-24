Dollar edges up against euro, central banks in focus

New York/LONDON : The dollar edged up against the euro and the pound on Monday after economic data continued to show the resilience of the U.S. economy compared to its major peers.

A closely watched purchasing managers' survey showed that U.S. business activity slowed to a five-month low in July, dragged down by decelerating service sector growth, but the data was better than similar surveys out of Europe. Falling U.S. input prices and slower hiring indicated the Federal Reserve could be making progress on important fronts in its bid to reduce inflation.

S&P Global said its flash U.S. Composite PMI index, which tracks manufacturing and service sectors, fell to a reading of 52 in July from 53.2 in June. July's reading showed the sixth straight month of growth but was restrained by softening conditions in the service sector. Readings above 50 indicate expansion.

"The buck continues to get up off the canvas as the U.S. remains among the most resilient major economies. The U.S. economy's ability so far to better withstand higher interest rates than some of its chief peers has put a spotlight on economic divergence – a dollar-positive theme," said Joe Manimbo, a senior market analyst at Convera in Washington D.C. "Meanwhile, the ECB may be closer to the end of its tightening cycle given the bloc's subpar performance."

The dollar index rose 0.148per cent to 101.230, with the euro down 0.35per cent to US$1.1084,while sterling was last trading at US$1.2816, down 0.30per cent, at the start of a busy week for central bank meetings with investors expecting rate hikes in Europe and the United States.

The euro slid after PMI data showed euro zone business activity shrank much more than expected in July. The pound also dropped after British business activity data, but its move was less dramatic.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.40per cent versus the greenback to 141.23 per dollar.

There is plenty more for investors to watch this week - the Federal Reserve concludes a meeting on Wednesday, followed by the European Central Bank (ECB) a day later and the Bank of Japan on Friday, as well as earnings from many heavyweight companies.

Investors expect both the ECB and Fed to raise rates by 25 basis points and the focus in both cases is on the signals they send around their September meetings. Softening inflation gauges might allow the Fed room to hint at a pause.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the most likely of the three central banks to throw up a market-moving surprise, traders say, with a tweak to its yield curve control policy seen as a possibility.

Last Friday the Japanese currency dived to as weak as 141.92 per dollar, also sliding on crosses, following a Reuters report that the BOJ was leaning towards keeping its yield curve control policy unchanged, though volatility gauges have spiked as the meeting looms.

Futures expect the Fed's overnight rate will rise to 5.41per cent in November and stay above 5per cent until May 2024.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin last fell 2.56per cent to US$29,116.02. Ethereum last fell 2.51per cent to US$1,847.04.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:44AM (1444 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index

101.2300 101.0900 +0.15per cent -2.184per cent +101.4100 +100.8800

Euro/Dollar

US$1.1085 US$1.1124 -0.34per cent +3.46per cent +US$1.1147 +US$1.1065

Dollar/Yen

141.2400 141.8500 -0.41per cent +7.75per cent +141.8050 +140.7500

Euro/Yen

156.56 157.76 -0.76per cent +11.59per cent +157.7800 +156.2500

Dollar/Swiss

0.8656 0.8660 +0.01per cent -6.34per cent +0.8683 +0.8640

Sterling/Dollar

US$1.2815 US$1.2852 -0.30per cent +5.96per cent +US$1.2883 +US$1.2799

Dollar/Canadian

1.3175 1.3224 -0.36per cent -2.75per cent +1.3229 +1.3166

Aussie/Dollar

US$0.6739 US$0.6732 +0.13per cent -1.12per cent +US$0.6756 +US$0.6715

Euro/Swiss

0.9594 0.9629 -0.36per cent -3.04per cent +0.9646 +0.9589

Euro/Sterling

0.8648 0.8652 -0.05per cent -2.22per cent +0.8659 +0.8620

NZ

Dollar/Dollar US$0.6201 US$0.6166 +0.56per cent -2.35per cent +US$0.6215 +US$0.6158

Dollar/Norway

10.0940 10.0650 +0.39per cent +2.96per cent +10.1120 +10.0600

Euro/Norway

11.1877 11.1944 -0.06per cent +6.66per cent +11.2370 +11.1529

Dollar/Sweden

10.4154 10.3865 -0.02per cent +0.07per cent +10.4341 +10.3668

Euro/Sweden

11.5419 11.5437 -0.02per cent +3.52per cent +11.5946 +11.5110

(Reporting by Laura Matthews in New York; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by David Holmes, Jacqueline Wong and Susan Fenton)