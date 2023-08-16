Dollar edges higher vs intervention-zone yen, China fears weigh on yuan

WASHINGTON/LONDON : The Japanese yen further weakened against the dollar on Wednesday, hovering in a zone that last year triggered intervention, while the yuan slipped to a nine-month trough as concerns mounted about the extent of China's slowdown.

The yen has hit the key 145 per dollar level for four sessions now, a zone that triggered heavy dollar selling by Japanese authorities in September and October last year. It last weakened 0.13per cent versus the greenback to 145.75 per dollar, after hitting 145.940 earlier in the session, a level not seen since November.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday authorities were not targeting absolute currency levels for intervention.

"Markets are concerned whether the Bank of Japan will intervene or whether dollar-yen needs to go all the way up to 150," said Niels Christensen, chief analyst at Nordea.

"They have not been so loud in the last week, but the threat of intervention is why the market has been a little bit hesitant to push dollar-yen up."

Elsewhere in Asia, the yuan touched its lowest level since November in both the onshore and offshore markets, falling as low as 7.3379.

That extended Tuesday's decline following Chinese data that missed forecasts and prompted Beijing to deliver unexpected cuts to its key policy rates as authorities there sought to shore up an economy that has rapidly lost steam in recent months.

The Australian dollar, often used as a liquid proxy for the yuan, plumbed nine-month lows in response to the Chinese data.

"I really don't think that the backdrop is conducive for a sustained risk rally at this point," said Bipan Rai, global head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. "Not only the China data, it's also the fact that we're dealing with tighter monetary conditions globally, and that's going to crimp demand at the margin."

CENTRAL BANK WATCH

The pound was up after data showed British core inflation stayed strong in July, hitting a high of US$1.2768 and was last up around 0.45per cent at US$1.2759.

Core inflation in Britain, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, remained at 6.9per cent in July, flat versus the June reading, and higher than expectations in a Reuters poll for a reading of 6.8per cent.

The dollar index was off 0.087per cent at 103.100, though it was not far from an over one-month peak hit on Monday, driven by higher bond yields following upbeat U.S. data. The euro gained 0.12per cent to US$1.0917.

The New Zealand dollar, which had fallen to a nine-month low of US$0.5932 in early Asian trade, rebounded after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy meeting, to trade higher by 0.11per cent versus the greenback at US$0.596.

The central bank held its cash rate steady as expected on Wednesday, but slightly pushed out when it expects to start cutting borrowing costs to 2025.

"The statement gave a clearly more hawkish tone, likely defying any dovish expectations," said Barclays research analyst Shreya Sodhani.

"We think today's more hawkish statement and the governor's press conference suggest that the timing of rate cuts will likely be pushed back a bit."

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:30AM (1430 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 103.1000 103.2100 -0.09per cent -0.377per cent +103.2800 +102.9400

Euro/Dollar US$1.0915 US$1.0904 +0.12per cent +1.89per cent +US$1.0934 +US$1.0896

Dollar/Yen 145.7600 145.5700 +0.12per cent +11.16per cent +145.9100 +145.3100

Euro/Yen 159.11 158.74 +0.23per cent +13.41per cent +159.2000 +158.6400

Dollar/Swiss 0.8791 0.8786 +0.06per cent -4.92per cent +0.8814 +0.8775

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2759 US$1.2702 +0.45per cent +5.50per cent +US$1.2766 +US$1.2689

Dollar/Canadian 1.3515 1.3497 +0.16per cent -0.23per cent +1.3518 +1.3476

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6452 US$0.6456 -0.04per cent -5.33per cent +US$0.6481 +US$0.6429

Euro/Swiss 0.9596 0.9579 +0.18per cent -3.02per cent +0.9611 +0.9577

Euro/Sterling 0.8553 0.8583 -0.35per cent -3.29per cent +0.8593 +0.8555

NZ US$0.5957 US$0.5951 +0.11per cent -6.17per cent +US$0.5993 +US$0.5932

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.5280 10.5370 -0.06per cent +7.31per cent +10.5440 +10.5010

Euro/Norway 11.4896 11.4852 +0.04per cent +9.49per cent +11.5100 +11.4425

Dollar/Sweden 10.8581 10.8523 +0.14per cent +4.33per cent +10.8803 +10.8259

Euro/Sweden 11.8525 11.8354 +0.14per cent +6.30per cent +11.8587 +11.8260

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington and Samuel Indyk in London; additional reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)