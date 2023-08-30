Dollar falls to two-week low as economic data softens

NEW YORK : The dollar dropped to a two-week low against the euro and a basket of currencies on Wednesday after data showed that U.S. private payrolls rose less than expected in August, adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve would stop raising rates.

Softening data this week has raised bets that the U.S. central bank has concluded its tightening cycle. It follows a brief increase in expectations for a November rate hike after relatively hawkish comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday.

This Friday’s jobs report for August will be closely watched for further confirmation that the tightness in the labor market is ebbing as interest rates remain relatively high.

“The dollar’s falling on the belief that the Federal Reserve has done enough,” said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive in Toronto. “I think nonfarm payrolls will be the final ‘stick the fork in it’ moment if it's soft.”

Friday’s jobs data is expected to show that employers added 170,000 jobs in August, according to the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters.

Private payrolls rose by 177,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment report showed on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private employment would increase by 195,000.

The greenback also fell on Tuesday after data showed that U.S. job openings dropped to the lowest level in nearly 2-1/2 years in July as the labor market gradually slowed.

Markets now see a 91per cent chance of the Fed leaving rates unchanged next month, the CME FedWatch Tool showed, and a 43per cent probability of a hike in November.

The dollar index fell 0.54per cent to 102.97. It has fallen from 104.44 last Friday, the highest since June 1.

The greenback slipped 0.09per cent to 145.735 Japanese yen, backing away from a 10-month high of 147.375 on Tuesday, and reducing the likelihood that Japanese authorities will step in to shore up the ailing currency.

The euro bounced 0.54per cent to US$1.0938. It has risen from US$1.07655 on Friday, the lowest since June 13.

The single currency was boosted by hotter than expected inflation in Germany, a day before highly anticipated consumer price data for the euro zone.

The likelihood of the European Central Bank hiking rates in September may depend on Thursday’s numbers.

Money markets raised their bets on a September rate hike from the ECB, pricing in a 60per cent chance of a 25 basis-point move.

"A September hike at this stage could be more of a coin toss, but more importantly, we sense that the hawks will see it as a last chance to hike one final time," said Benjamin Schroeder, senior rates strategist at ING.

Meanwhile, Australian inflation slowed to a 17-month low in July, reinforcing the case for the Reserve Bank of Australia to hold rates steady at its policy meeting next week.

The Aussie dollar was last up 0.54per cent at US$0.6514, after earlier dropping to US$0.64495 in the wake of the data.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:15AM (1415 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 102.9700 103.5500 -0.54per cent -0.502per cent +103.7000 +102.9200

Euro/Dollar US$1.0938 US$1.0880 +0.54per cent +2.09per cent +US$1.0946 +US$1.0856

Dollar/Yen 145.7350 145.8700 -0.09per cent +11.16per cent +146.5300 +145.5600

Euro/Yen 159.42 158.71 +0.45per cent +13.63per cent +159.4900 +158.5600

Dollar/Swiss 0.8749 0.8784 -0.38per cent -5.36per cent +0.8803 +0.8746

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2731 US$1.2644 +0.70per cent +5.28per cent +US$1.2746 +US$1.2620

Dollar/Canadian 1.3531 1.3551 -0.14per cent -0.13per cent +1.3576 +1.3525

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6514 US$0.6480 +0.54per cent -4.43per cent +US$0.6522 +US$0.6450

Euro/Swiss 0.9569 0.9555 +0.15per cent -3.29per cent +0.9582 +0.9550

Euro/Sterling 0.8590 0.8603 -0.15per cent -2.87per cent +0.8610 +0.8586

NZ US$0.6000 US$0.5972 +0.48per cent -5.50per cent +US$0.6006 +US$0.5940

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.5290 10.5680 -0.30per cent +7.36per cent +10.6260 +10.5330

Euro/Norway 11.5199 11.5070 +0.11per cent +9.78per cent +11.5760 +11.5000

Dollar/Sweden 10.7886 10.8672 -0.20per cent +3.66per cent +10.9097 +10.7814

Euro/Sweden 11.8022 11.8254 -0.20per cent +5.85per cent +11.8665 +11.7960

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Joice Alves in London; editing by Mark Heinrich)