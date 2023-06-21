Dollar firm ahead of Powell testimony, sterling falls after UK inflation data

SINGAPORE/LONDON : The dollar was firmer on Wednesday leading into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's appearance before Congress, where he is expected to strike a hawkish tone, while sterling slipped after hotter-than-expected British inflation data.

The annual pace of British consumer price gains was steady at 8.7per cent in May, against hopes it had cooled since April, with the UK's inflation rate remaining more persisitent compared to other major economies.

After an initial rise, sterling fell as much as 0.56per cent against the dollar to a low of US$1.2691 following this month's inflation figures. It was last down 0.32per cent at US$1.2722.

Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said sterling's weakness may be down to fears that "inflation is high enough and consistent enough for it to become negative for the currency".

Investors and money managers now turn their focus to Fed chief Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).

"Despite having paused last week, the Fed officials ... still surprisingly aggressively forecasted another 50 basis points in hikes by end 2023," said currency analysts at Maybank.

"It is crucial to see whether (Powell) would more strongly drive home the point that the Fed is serious about another 50 bps of hikes or give the impression that they are 'data dependent'," they said. "The former may do more to give additional support to send the dollar index and (bond) yields higher."

In the Asia-Pacific region, the dollar rose by as much as 0.5per cent against the Japanese yen to 142.15 per dollar after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda on Wednesday reiterated the central bank's dovish stance to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy. It was last up 0.29per cent at 141.83 yen.

The rally against the yen pushed the U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, up slightly to 102.58. The euro was trading roughly flat at US$1.0918.

Elsewhere, there was little appetite for a bounce from either the yuan or the Australian dollar, which have been hit by China's shaky economic recovery and lack of major stimulus.

China set its yuan midpoint weaker than expected on Wednesday and the currency slid to a new seven-month trough of 7.1987 in onshore trade, while the offshore yuan weakened past 7.2 to the dollar.

The Aussie had taken a further beating thanks to Tuesday's less-hawkish-than-expected central bank minutes following this month's rate hike. It was last down 0.41per cent at US$0.676.

"The path of least resistance is further declines," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joe Capurso.

"The Aussie could dip below 0.6700 this week, particularly if Powell is hawkish," he said.

Bitcoin extended overnight gains to breach US$29,000 for the first time since late May, helped by the launch of a new crypto exchange backed by Fidelity, Citadel Securities and Charles Schwab. It was last at US$28,992.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 1147 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar

US$1.0920 US$1.0916 +0.04per cent +1.92per cent +1.0934 +1.0906

Dollar/Yen

141.8150 141.4350 +0.29per cent +8.09per cent +142.1550 +141.2900

Euro/Yen

154.88 154.43 +0.29per cent +10.39per cent +155.3400 +154.3100

Dollar/Swiss

0.8974 0.8979 -0.03per cent -2.93per cent +0.8994 +0.8969

Sterling/Dollar

1.2728 1.2763 -0.27per cent +5.25per cent +1.2802 +1.2691

Dollar/Canadian

1.3217 1.3235 -0.12per cent -2.44per cent +1.3246 +1.3209

Aussie/Dollar

0.6765 0.6787 -0.33per cent -0.76per cent +0.6799 +0.6757

NZ

Dollar/Dollar 0.6173 0.6167 +0.09per cent -2.79per cent +0.6186 +0.6158

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Sam Holmes, Kim Coghill and Sharon Singleton)