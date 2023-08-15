Dollar flat after retail sales data, yuan falls to 9-month low

WASHINGTON : The dollar index was flat after data showed U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in July, while the yuan sank to a nine-month trough on Tuesday after China's central bank unexpectedly cut key policy rates.

U.S. retail sales jumped 0.7per cent last month, the Commerce Department said, demonstrating that demand has remained resilient despite the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes to tame inflation, thanks to strong wage gains from a tight labor market.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers including the euro and sterling, dropped as low as 102.800 after hitting a 1-1/2-month high at 103.46 on Monday. It was last up 0.058per cent at 103.200.

"The dollar is holding relatively stable here, but we are seeing a lot of weakness in other currencies globally," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay.

The dollar gained over 0.5per cent against the offshore yuan to a nine-month high of 7.3307 as the People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut its rates in an effort to boost a sputtering economic recovery.

Punctuating those worries, Chinese data on industrial output, retail sales and investment released shortly after the PBOC's rate cut showed unexpected slowdowns.

"I think the strong U.S. sales data provided some relief to the negative surprise in the Chinese data, so this has pushed risk back up," said John Velis, head of Americas macro strategy at BNY Mellon Markets in New York.

YEN WATCH

Against the yen, the U.S. dollar pushed to a fresh nine-month high of 145.865, before dropping to a session low at 145.25. It was last trading at 145.66 per yen.

Traders are looking for any hints of intervention, after the dollar's surge above 145 last autumn triggered the first yen buying by Japanese officials in a generation.

"It does seem that authorities both at the People's Bank of China and at the Ministry of Finance in Japan are relatively comfortable with further depreciation in their currencies. However, they're certainly looking at and certainly prepared to step in if we see a disorderly one-sided move in currency markets," said Schamotta.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that authorities are not targeting absolute currency levels when it comes to intervening in the market.

Elsewhere, sterling rose after data showed British basic wages grew at a record pace, adding to the Bank of England's inflation worries.

The pound was last 0.16per cent higher at US$1.2705 following data showing British wages excluding bonuses were 7.8per cent higher than a year earlier in the three months to June. That represented the highest annual growth rate since comparable records began in 2001.

The UK unemployment rate, however, unexpectedly rose to 4.2per cent from 4.0per cent, but money market traders still expect the Bank of England to raise rates by at least 25 basis points next month on worries high pay growth will lead to second-round effects on inflation.

The euro was last unchanged US$1.09045.

The Russian rouble gave up early gains after Russia's central bank lifted its key interest rate by 350 basis points to 12per cent at an emergency meeting to try and halt the currency from weakening past 100 to the dollar after a public call from the Kremlin for tighter monetary policy.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 103.1900 103.1400 +0.06per cent -0.290per cent +103.2800 +102.8000

Euro/Dollar US$1.0904 US$1.0905 +0.00per cent +1.76per cent +US$1.0952 +US$1.0896

Dollar/Yen 145.6600 145.5650 +0.06per cent +11.09per cent +145.8600 +145.1050

Euro/Yen 158.84 158.71 +0.08per cent +13.21per cent +159.3300 +158.5500

Dollar/Swiss 0.8788 0.8783 +0.07per cent -4.95per cent +0.8796 +0.8745

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2705 US$1.2685 +0.16per cent +5.06per cent +US$1.2752 +US$1.2680

Dollar/Canadian 1.3492 1.3463 +0.22per cent -0.42per cent +1.3500 +1.3440

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6463 US$0.6488 -0.39per cent -5.19per cent +US$0.6522 +US$0.6456

Euro/Swiss 0.9582 0.9578 +0.04per cent -3.15per cent +0.9596 +0.9568

Euro/Sterling 0.8580 0.8594 -0.16per cent -2.99per cent +0.8609 +0.8574

NZ US$0.5961 US$0.5975 -0.23per cent -6.12per cent +US$0.5996 +US$0.5957

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.5200 10.4770 +0.33per cent +7.11per cent +10.5250 +10.4510

Euro/Norway 11.4689 11.4223 +0.41per cent +9.29per cent +11.4960 +11.4014

Dollar/Sweden 10.8584 10.7689 +0.65per cent +4.33per cent +10.8677 +10.7734

Euro/Sweden 11.8410 11.7648 +0.65per cent +6.20per cent +11.8670 +11.7565

