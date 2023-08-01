Dollar gains after relatively strong data, Aussie dollar tumbles

NEW YORK :The dollar advanced against major currencies on Tuesday after relatively solid data on U.S. manufacturing and construction in June offset a decline in job openings last month to the lowest level in more than two years.

While an ISM survey offered a tough assessment of U.S. manufacturing conditions, so-called hard data suggest the sector is getting by. Federal Reserve data in June showed factory production rebounded in the second quarter, ending two straight quarterly declines.

Meanwhile, U.S. construction spending increased solidly last month and May's data was revised higher, boosted by outlays in both single and multifamily housing projects, the Commerce Department said.

In a third data set, the monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report from the Labor Department, remained consistent with tight labor market conditions despite the Fed's hefty interest rate hikes to dampen demand.

The dollar initially slid on the reports, but later rebounded.

"The net between the slightly more positive ISM and the slightly less favorable JOLTs numbers, you wind up in an environment the market doesn't know what to do," said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC.

"The ISM numbers are really net neutral to slightly more constructive, but the reality is the offset in the JOLTs numbers with the continued high levels of openings in terms of what we got in terms of the quit rate," he said.

Despite the labor market's resilience, workers showed less appetite to seek greener pastures as resignations dropped by 295,000. As a result, the quits rate, viewed as a measure of labor market confidence, fell to 2.4per cent from 2.6per cent in May.

The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against six major currencies, rose 0.422per cent to a fresh three-week high.

Earlier, the Australian dollar fell sharply after the Reserve Bank of Australia left cash rates unchanged and the yen slid to a three-week low as tweaks by the Bank of Japan to its yield curve control policy continued to weigh on the currency.

The yen has swung wildly since Friday, when the BoJ began what may be a slow shift from decades of massive monetary stimulus. The central bank offered to buy 10-year Japanese government bonds at 1.0per cent in fixed-rate operations instead of the previous rate of 0.5per cent.

"When you look at all the major central banks, everyone has a firm handle on what the Fed is doing, the ECB and BoE," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York. "It's Japan that is really where all the focus is going to shift."

The adjustment to Japan's yield curve control policy is going to be the focus for the rest of the year, he said.

"Everyone is going to be watching all these key levels, such as 1.45, and when will we really get that strong hawkish signal from the BoJ?" Moya said.

The yen weakened 0.75per cent at 143.38 per dollar.

The Australian dollar was set for its sharpest daily drop in a month after the central bank held rates at 4.1per cent for a second month, saying past hikes were cooling demand but more tightening might be needed to curb inflation.

The Aussie fell 1.67per cent versus the U.S. dollar at US$0.661, wiping out a 0.87per cent gain in July and putting it on track for its biggest daily decline since early March.

Private surveys showed that Asia's factory activity shrank in July, as the region's fragile recovery takes a hit from slowing global growth and weakness in China's economy.

The euro fell 0.24per cent to US$1.0967 as markets now price in a pause in rate hikes by the European Central Bank. Euro zone inflation fell further in July and the bloc returned to growth in the second quarter with a greater-than-expected expansion.

Sterling last traded at US$1.2765, down 0.56per cent on the day.

Money markets now see a 60per cent probability that the Bank of England will hike rates by 25 basis points on Thursday. [IRPR]

Currency bid prices at 2:33 p.m. (1832 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 102.3100 101.8900 +0.42per cent -1.140per cent +102.4300 +101.8400

Euro/Dollar US$1.0969 US$1.0997 -0.25per cent +2.37per cent +US$1.1003 +US$1.0952

Dollar/Yen 143.3800 142.2700 +0.78per cent +9.36per cent +143.5400 +142.2150

Euro/Yen 157.27 156.45 +0.52per cent +12.10per cent +157.4100 +156.4300

Dollar/Swiss 0.8759 0.8720 +0.45per cent -5.28per cent +0.8777 +0.8715

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2765 US$1.2835 -0.54per cent +5.56per cent +US$1.2840 +US$1.2742

Dollar/Canadian 1.3287 1.3189 +0.74per cent -1.93per cent +1.3300 +1.3188

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6608 US$0.6719 -1.63per cent -3.04per cent +US$0.6723 +US$0.6603

Euro/Swiss 0.9606 0.9587 +0.20per cent -2.92per cent +0.9624 +0.9578

Euro/Sterling 0.8592 0.8565 +0.32per cent -2.85per cent +0.8606 +0.8551

NZ Dollar/Dollar US$0.6139 US$0.6210 -1.15per cent -3.32per cent +US$0.6217 +US$0.6132

Dollar/Norway 10.2230 10.0950 +1.23per cent +4.13per cent +10.2480 +10.1370

Euro/Norway 11.2164 11.1382 +0.70per cent +6.89per cent +11.2320 +11.1271

Dollar/Sweden 10.6132 10.5178 +0.61per cent +1.97per cent +10.6422 +10.5190

Euro/Sweden 11.6409 11.5702 +0.61per cent +4.41per cent +11.6580 +11.5685

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional eporting by Joice Alves in London and Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Alex Richardson, Hugh Lawson and Alexander Smith)