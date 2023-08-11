Dollar gains, crosses key 145 yen level

NEW YORK :The dollar rose on Friday after a slightly bigger increase in U.S. producer prices in July lifted Treasury yields higher even as speculation grows that the Federal Reserve is at the end of hiking interest rates.

Rebounding cost of services at the fastest pace in nearly a year pushed the Producer Price Index higher and unsettled traders who also saw the yen cross the 145-for-US$1 threshold that triggered Japanese intervention in September 2022.

The PPI for final demand rose 0.3per cent, the Labor Department said, as data for June was revised lower to show the PPI unchanged, instead of rising by a previously reported 0.1per cent.

In the 12 months through July, the PPI rose 0.8per cent after a 0.2per cent gain the prior month. The PPI was forecast to climb 0.2per cent on the month and advance 0.7per cent year-over-year, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

The PPI for services increased 0.5per cent, the biggest gain since last August, because it contains the volatile retailer and wholesaler margins component, said Thierry Wizman, global FX and currencies strategist at Macquarie in New York.

The market also has worried that rising energy costs will push up the consumer price index (CPI), but it's misplaced as PPI for energy was 0.0per cent on the month, Wizman said.

"Everyone's concerned now about headline CPI being high because of energy prices, (but) you can't really get overly worked up about that if PPI final demand is 0.8per cent, right?"

The CPI data on Thursday showed consumer inflation rose 0.2per cent last month, matching the gain in June, and by 3.2per cent in the 12 months through July.

The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against six peers, rose 0.21per cent as it headed to a fourth straight week of gains, up about 2.9per cent after bouncing off a 15-month low in mid-July on signs of a resilient U.S. labor market.

Data since then has pointed to a decelerating pace of inflation, raising bets the Fed won't hike rates any further. But after the Treasury raised its borrowing estimate for the third quarter, yields have moved higher.

The inflation data is encouraging but achieving a sustainable Fed inflation target of 2per cent requires a less robust labor market, said Marvin Loh, senior global macro strategist at State Street in Boston.

"The job won't be done until we get these CPI prints that are stable around 2per cent and we get a jobs market that's considered balanced," Loh said. Meanwhile, the dollar "probably found a range."

Futures traders now see an 88.5per cent likelihood that the Fed leaves its benchmark interest rate at its current range of 5.25-5.5per cent when policymakers meet in September. Prior to the inflation data, that chance was already above 85per cent.

The stronger dollar led the yen to briefly touch 145.03 in late afternoon trade, its highest since June 30.

The dollar was last at 144.95 yen, up 0.15per cent on the day.

"You should expect the rhetoric once yen gets to 145," said Bank of Singapore currency strategist Moh Siong Sim. "I think the market will get a lot more careful as we get to that level."

Japan intervened in currency markets last September when the dollar rose past 145 yen, which prompted the Finance Ministry to buy the yen and push the pair back to around 140 yen. The yen is down more than 10per cent against the dollar for the year.

Meanwhile, sterling rose for the first time in four days after data showed the British economy grew more than expected in June, allaying some concern about the impact of high inflation and high rates on activity.

The pound was last trading at US$1.2694, up 0.15per cent on the day, but was still heading for a fourth weekly drop. [GBP/]

Elsewhere on Friday the euro slid 0.3per cent to US$1.0946 and the dollar fell 0.06per cent against the Swiss franc.

Currency bid prices at 3:34 p.m. (1934 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Pct Change YTD Pct High Low Bid

Close Change Bid

Previou

s

Session

Dollar 102.840 102.640 +0.21per cent -0.628per cent +102.91 +102.41

index 0 0 00 00

Euro/Dollar US$1.0948 US$1.0981 -0.31per cent +2.17per cent +US$1.100 +US$1.094

4 3

Dollar/Yen 144.955 144.770 +0.12per cent +10.56per cent +144.99 +144.40

0 0 50 00

Euro/Yen 158.69 158.95 -0.16per cent +13.11per cent +159.22 +158.63

00 00

Dollar/Swis 0.8763 0.8769 -0.07per cent -5.23per cent +0.8780 +0.8736

s

Sterling/Do US$1.2696 US$1.2676 +0.16per cent +4.98per cent +US$1.273 +US$1.266

llar 8 7

Dollar/Cana 1.3448 1.3449 -0.01per cent -0.75per cent +1.3465 +1.3413

dian

Aussie/Doll US$0.6495 US$0.6515 -0.31per cent -4.72per cent +US$0.653 +US$0.648

ar 4 6

Euro/Swiss 0.9594 0.9625 -0.32per cent -3.06per cent +0.9648 +0.9592

Euro/Sterli 0.8622 0.8661 -0.45per cent -2.51per cent +0.8669 +0.8622

ng

NZ US$0.5985 US$0.6021 -0.66per cent -5.80per cent +US$0.602 +US$0.597

Dollar/Doll 5 6

ar

Dollar/Norw 10.4200 10.3100 +1.16per cent +6.28per cent +10.470 +10.310

ay 0 0

Euro/Norway 11.4112 11.3320 +0.70per cent +8.74per cent +11.481 +11.324

0 4

Dollar/Swed 10.8284 10.6945 +0.91per cent +4.04per cent +10.849 +10.682

en 1 9

Euro/Sweden 11.8558 11.7485 +0.91per cent +6.33per cent +11.883 +11.748

5 8

