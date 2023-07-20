Dollar gains as drop in US jobless claims boosts rate-hike bets

NEW YORK : The dollar gained against a basket of currencies on Thursday after data showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, boosting expectations the Federal Reserve may continue hiking interest rates if the economy remains strong.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 228,000 for the week ended July 15, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 242,000 claims for the latest week.

The odds that the U.S. central bank would continue to raise rates after a widely expected 25-basis-point increase next week edged higher after the data. Fed funds futures traders are pricing in an additional 34 basis points of tightening, up from expectations of another 32 basis points of increases on Wednesday.

"The market has been searching for signs of layoffs in the U.S. and they simply aren't materializing," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive in Toronto. "Today's initial jobless claims number underscores again that the U.S. has an extremely strong labor market and that the Fed still has more work to do."

Investors will focus on comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell after the U.S. central bank's interest rate decision on Wednesday for any new clues on whether it is likely to raise rates again in September.

The dollar had tumbled after cooling consumer and producer inflation releases last week indicated that price pressures may be closer to returning to the Fed's 2per cent inflation target.

The dollar index rose 0.21per cent against a basket of currencies to 100.44. The euro fell 0.15per cent to US$1.1184.

Sterling continued to fall after data on Wednesday showed that Britain's rate of inflation was its slowest in more than a year at 7.9per cent, which is likely to ease some of the pressure on the Bank of England to keep raising interest rates sharply.

The British currency is down 0.48per cent at US$1.2875 and has fallen from US$1.3144 last Thursday, which was its highest level since April 2022.

The greenback rose 0.09per cent against the Japanese yen to 139.83.

The Aussie dollar gained after employment beat expectations for a second consecutive month in June, leaving the door open for more rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of Australia. It was last up 0.66per cent at US$0.6817.

The greenback lost 0.84per cent against the offshore Chinese yuan to 7.1717.

China left lending benchmarks unchanged on Thursday, and its central bank added that it had raised a cross-border financing ratio that dictates the maximum any company can borrow as a proportion of its net assets, allowing domestic firms to tap overseas markets for funds.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1400 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 100.4400 100.2500 +0.21per cent -2.947per cent +100.5500 +100.0100

Euro/Dollar US$1.1184 US$1.1202 -0.15per cent +4.39per cent +US$1.1229 +US$1.1172

Dollar/Yen 139.8250 139.7150 +0.09per cent +6.66per cent +139.9650 +139.1100

Euro/Yen 156.38 156.44 -0.04per cent +11.46per cent +156.6100 +156.1500

Dollar/Swiss 0.8616 0.8586 +0.35per cent -6.82per cent +0.8633 +0.8562

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2875 US$1.2938 -0.48per cent +6.47per cent +US$1.2964 +US$1.2855

Dollar/Canadian 1.3153 1.3164 -0.08per cent -2.92per cent +1.3168 +1.3120

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6817 US$0.6771 +0.66per cent -0.01per cent +US$0.6847 +US$0.6766

Euro/Swiss 0.9634 0.9615 +0.20per cent -2.63per cent +0.9645 +0.9604

Euro/Sterling 0.8683 0.8655 +0.32per cent -1.81per cent +0.8698 +0.8656

NZ US$0.6257 US$0.6264 -0.14per cent -1.49per cent +US$0.6308 +US$0.6246

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 9.9790 10.0310 -0.53per cent +1.67per cent +10.0460 +9.9240

Euro/Norway 11.1610 11.2484 -0.78per cent +6.36per cent +11.2584 +11.1280

Dollar/Sweden 10.2743 10.2632 +0.03per cent -1.28per cent +10.2979 +10.2187

Euro/Sweden 11.4942 11.4902 +0.03per cent +3.04per cent +11.5314 +11.4627

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by Paul Simao)