Dollar gains as Friday's losses seen overdone; Fed comments lend support

NEW YORK/LONDON : The dollar rose against major currencies on Monday, with Friday's losses following a mixed U.S. jobs report seen by some investors as excessive given the economy remains resilient and the labor market is still tight.

Federal Reserve official comments supporting additional interest rate hikes also underpinned the dollar.

The euro declined 0.2per cent against the dollar to US$1.0995. It weakened after data on Monday showed German industrial production dropped more strongly than forecast in June, underlining the challenges faced by the manufacturing sector amid a downturn in Europe's largest economy.

Against the yen, the dollar gained 0.2per cent to 142.06 yen, while advancing 0.2per cent as well versus the Swiss franc to 0.8748 francs.

The dollar index was last little changed at 102.08. It fell to a one-week low last Friday in the wake of a U.S. non-farm payrolls report that came out weaker than expected.

"We're...looking at a correction (in the dollar) from the market's rather outsized reaction to Friday's non-farm payroll numbers," said Helen Given, FX trader, at Monex USA in Washington.

"While U.S. employment data did come in below expectation, it wasn't enough of a downside hit to justify Friday's U.S. dollar losses and the overall economic picture remains strong."

The broad strength of the U.S. economy was further underscored by Fed Governor Michele Bowman on Monday who said additional interest rate hikes will likely be needed in order to lower inflation to the U.S. central bank's 2per cent target.

Bowman, in remarks prepared for delivery to a "Fed Listens" event in Atlanta, said she backed the latest rate increase last month because inflation remains too elevated, and job growth and other indications of activity show the economy has continued expanding at a "moderate pace."

The Fed late last month raised its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point to a range of 5.25per cent to 5.50per cent. Investors by and large believe that is likely the last increase of a campaign the Fed kicked off in March 2022.

Investors are starting to focus on inflation data from the United States and China due out this week.

U.S. inflation data is due on Thursday, where expectations are for core inflation of 4.7per cent on an annual basis in July.

Also expected this week is China's July inflation print on Wednesday, with traders on the lookout for further signs of deflation in the world's second-largest economy.

The Chinese yuan hovered near a two-week low, with its offshore counterpart last 0.1per cent lower at 7.196 per dollar.

Elsewhere, sterling rose 0.2per cent against the dollar to US$1.277. Last Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) raised interest rates by 25 basis points to a 15-year peak of 5.25per cent. It was the BoE's 14th back-to-back increase, but a step down in the pace of monetary tightening after rising by 50 bps in its previous meeting.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:05AM (1405 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 102.1300 102.0600 +0.09per cent -1.314per cent +102.3800 +101.9600

Euro/Dollar US$1.0992 US$1.1012 -0.19per cent +2.58per cent +US$1.1026 +US$1.0966

Dollar/Yen 142.1400 141.7600 +0.28per cent +8.42per cent +142.4400 +141.5200

Euro/Yen 156.22 156.05 +0.11per cent +11.36per cent +156.4300 +155.8200

Dollar/Swiss 0.8754 0.8729 +0.26per cent -5.35per cent +0.8773 +0.8735

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2758 US$1.2752 +0.05per cent +5.49per cent +US$1.2786 +US$1.2714

Dollar/Canadian 1.3380 1.3383 -0.01per cent -1.24per cent +1.3399 +1.3340

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6559 US$0.6571 -0.17per cent -3.77per cent +US$0.6593 +US$0.6555

Euro/Swiss 0.9620 0.9608 +0.12per cent -2.78per cent +0.9627 +0.9604

Euro/Sterling 0.8614 0.8633 -0.20per cent -2.60per cent +0.8640 +0.8607

NZ US$0.6092 US$0.6098 -0.13per cent -4.09per cent +US$0.6117 +US$0.6087

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.1550 10.1150 +0.30per cent +3.37per cent +10.2000 +10.1190

Euro/Norway 11.1673 11.1511 +0.15per cent +6.42per cent +11.1927 +11.1239

Dollar/Sweden 10.6137 10.5766 +0.15per cent +1.98per cent +10.6537 +10.5735

Euro/Sweden 11.6669 11.6490 +0.15per cent +4.64per cent +11.6904 +11.6332

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Joice Alves in London; Additional reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Mark Potter)