Dollar gains as pound tumbles on cooling UK inflation

NEW YORK : The U.S. dollar bounced on Wednesday after inflation in the United Kingdom cooled more than economists expected in June, sending the pound sharply lower against other major currencies.

Britain's rate of inflation was its slowest in over a year at 7.9per cent, according to data that will ease some of the pressure on the Bank of England to keep on raising interest rates sharply. Economists polled by Reuters had mostly forecast a smaller slowdown, to 8.2per cent in the 12 months to June from May's 8.7per cent.

“It was the first time in five months that we’ve seen inflation surprise to the downside, the trend had been just the opposite," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Convera in Washington. "That’s casting some doubt on another jumbo rate hike by the Bank of England next month.”

Before Wednesday's data, traders had assigned a roughly 60per cent chance that the BoE would hike rates on Aug. 3 by a half-percentage point. After the data, that turned into a 60per cent chance of a quarter-percentage point hike.

“The dollar is catching a reprieve because it’s the inflation data that’s really dictating sentiment; the dollar was whacked by cooler inflation last week and now it’s the pound’s turn today,” Manimbo added.

Sterling fell 0.81per cent against the greenback to US$1.2929 and went as low as US$1.2868, the lowest since July 11. It reached US$1.3144 last Thursday, the highest since April 2022.

The euro also gained 0.59per cent against the British currency to 0.8662.

There is also profit taking in sterling following its recent rally. "The pound was overbought after the run-up in recent weeks,” said Kenneth Broux, head of corporate research FX and rates at Societe Generale.

The dollar index rose 0.32per cent against a basket of currencies to 100.26. The euro fell 0.24per cent to US$1.1202.

The greenback tumbled last week after consumer and producer price gains slowed in June, boosting expectations that the Federal Reserve will stop hiking rates after a widely expected 25-basis-point increase at its July 25-26 meeting.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 32 basis points of additional tightening with the benchmark rate expected to peak at 5.40per cent in November.

U.S. data on Wednesday showed that U.S. single-family homebuilding fell in June, but permits for future construction rose to a 12-month high as a severe shortage of previously owned houses for sale supports new construction.

The European Central Bank is also expected to raise rates by 25 basis points next week.

Another quarter-point interest rate rise by the ECB should be enough, and further tightening might damage the economy, ECB Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras said on Wednesday.

The greenback rose 0.55per cent against the Japanese yen to 139.62.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 100.2600 99.9620 +0.32per cent -3.121per cent +100.5400 +99.9230

Euro/Dollar US$1.1202 US$1.1230 -0.24per cent +4.55per cent +US$1.1240 +US$1.1174

Dollar/Yen 139.6150 138.8550 +0.55per cent +6.49per cent +139.9900 +138.7700

Euro/Yen 156.40 155.87 +0.34per cent +11.48per cent +157.2000 +155.8500

Dollar/Swiss 0.8587 0.8579 +0.11per cent -7.12per cent +0.8613 +0.8568

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2929 US$1.3035 -0.81per cent +6.91per cent +US$1.3041 +US$1.2868

Dollar/Canadian 1.3160 1.3169 -0.06per cent -2.87per cent +1.3193 +1.3156

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6776 US$0.6812 -0.54per cent -0.60per cent +US$0.6820 +US$0.6750

Euro/Swiss 0.9619 0.9630 -0.11per cent -2.79per cent +0.9649 +0.9616

Euro/Sterling 0.8662 0.8611 +0.59per cent -2.06per cent +0.8701 +0.8608

NZ US$0.6258 US$0.6276 -0.28per cent -1.44per cent +US$0.6314 +US$0.6225

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.0320 10.0500 -0.15per cent +2.25per cent +10.0950 +9.9990

Euro/Norway 11.2365 11.2852 -0.43per cent +7.08per cent +11.3428 +11.2121

Dollar/Sweden 10.2651 10.2061 +0.36per cent -1.37per cent +10.2901 +10.1937

Euro/Sweden 11.4988 11.4573 +0.36per cent +3.13per cent +11.5277 +11.4394

(Additional reporting by Alun John in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)