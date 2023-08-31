Dollar gains on solid data, euro drops on cautious ECB comments

NEW YORK : The dollar gained on Thursday as U.S. data showed a mixed picture of the American economy, while the euro was weighed down by cautious comments by a leading European Central Bank hawk.

U.S. consumer spending accelerated in July with an 0.8per cent increase, but slowing inflation strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates unchanged next month.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.2per cent last month, matching June's gain.

It comes after a string of data this week, including a drop in job openings to the lowest level in nearly 2-1/2 years in July, raised concerns that the economy is slowing.

“The dollar is fairing better as today’s data suggests America’s economic glass remains half full,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera in Washington.

However, “the dollar does remain in a hole for the week, and that’s because weaker numbers earlier this week cast doubt on the Fed hiking again.”

The dollar index was last up 0.54per cent at 103.66. It has fallen from 104.44 last Friday, the highest since June 1.

Fed funds futures traders see an 89per cent probability that the U.S. central bank will leave rates unchanged at its September meeting, and are pricing in a 44per cent likelihood of a hike in November, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Friday’s jobs report for August will be scoured for any confirmation that the labor market is weakening. The data is expected to show that employers added 170,000 jobs during the month, according to the median estimate of economists’ polled by Reuters.

The euro ebbed on Thursday after ECB rate-setter Isabel Schnabel - considered one of the most hawkish members at the ECB - said euro zone growth was weaker than predicted, but that does not necessarily void the need for more rate hikes.

“We've heard the most influential hawk on the Governing Council take on a much more cautious tone," said Michael Brown, analyst at Trader X. "I think the fact she is flagging downside risks to growth is putting some downside pressure on the euro."

Data on Thursday showed that Euro zone inflation held steady this month, but underlying price growth fell as expected, a mixed picture that complicates life for the ECB as it weighs the merits of a pause in rate hikes in the face of a visible slowdown in growth.

Meanwhile, German unemployment rose more than expected in August, showing the first cracks in what until now had been a very resilient labor market.

Money markets are now pricing in a 70per cent probability that the ECB will leave rates unchanged at its September meeting.

The euro was last down 0.71per cent at US$1.0845. It is holding above the US$1.07655 level reached on Friday, which was the lowest since June 13.

The greenback dipped 0.04per cent to 146.16 Japanese yen, holding below a 10-month high of 147.375 reached on Tuesday.

China's yuan strengthened to its firmest in 2-1/2 weeks against the dollar on Thursday after the central bank took measures to support the embattled property sector.

The People's Bank of China said it would allow existing mortgage rates to be lowered from Sept. 25.

The dollar was last 7.2595 against the onshore yuan, after reaching 7.2485, the lowest level since Aug. 14.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:55AM (1355 GMT)

Descript RIC Last U.S. Pct YTD High Low

ion Close Change PctCha Bid Bid

Previ nge

ous

Sessi

on

Dollar 103.66 103.1 +0.54per cent 0.164per cent +103. +103.

index 00 200 7100 0000

Euro/Dol US$1.084 US$1.09 -0.71per cent +1.22per cent +US$1.0 +US$1.0

lar 5 24 940 841

Dollar/Y 146.16 146.2 -0.04per cent +11.49 +146. +145.

en 00 250 per cent 2200 6450

Euro/Yen 158.50 159.7 -0.78per cent +12.97 +159. +158.

4 per cent 7300 4200

Dollar/S 0.8835 0.878 +0.56per cent -4.46per cent +0.88 +0.87

wiss 5 37 72

Sterling US$1.267 US$1.27 -0.37per cent +4.78per cent +US$1.2 +US$1.2

/Dollar 0 19 734 661

Dollar/C 1.3526 1.353 -0.07per cent -0.18per cent +1.35 +1.35

anadian 4 57 15

Aussie/D US$0.647 US$0.64 -0.01per cent -5.01per cent +US$0.6 +US$0.6

ollar 5 76 508 463

Euro/Swi 0.9580 0.959 -0.18per cent -3.18per cent +0.96 +0.95

ss 7 02 73

Euro/Ste 0.8557 0.858 -0.33per cent -3.25per cent +0.85 +0.85

rling 5 98 56

NZ US$0.594 US$0.59 -0.13per cent -6.32per cent +US$0.5 +US$0.5

Dollar/D 6 56 977 941

ollar

Dollar/N 10.650 10.60 +0.46per cent +8.52per cent +10.6 +10.5

orway 0 10 760 780

Euro/Nor 11.555 11.56 -0.08per cent +10.12 +11.6 +11.5

way 2 50 per cent 095 423

Dollar/S 10.914 10.83 -0.01per cent +4.87per cent +10.9 +10.8

weden 6 68 379 196

Euro/Swe 11.838 11.83 -0.01per cent +6.18per cent +11.8 +11.8

den 2 97 922 247

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Samuel Indyk in London)