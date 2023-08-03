Dollar hits 4-week peak, then eases, sterling lower after BOE hike

NEW YORK/LONDON :The dollar fell from a four-week peak on Thursday after U.S. labor market data failed to impress a day before a key jobs report, and as Treasury yields rose but eased at the key short end.

Nonfarm-productivity rose to an annualized 3.7per cent to help curb growth in labor costs and offer another boost to the improving U.S. inflation outlook. But labor productivity has grown at a 1.4per cent rate since the fourth quarter of 2019, well below the long-term average since 1947 of 2.1per cent.

Other data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week, while layoffs dropped to an 11-month low in July as labor market conditions remain tight.

"The activity data in the U.S. has shown a lot of resilience compared to the rest of the world," said Vassili Serebriakov, FX and macro strategist at UBS in New York, adding he did not find the day's data "particularly impactful."

The dollar also has been bolstered by the carry trade, when investors borrow in currencies with low interest rates and invest in the dollar or dollar-based assets.

"U.S. short-term rates are among the highest in the G10 or almost the highest in the G10, said Serebriakov, referring to industrialized nations that form the group. "That means if you're long dollars, you receive positive carry, and those are probably the two main drivers" of the dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, fell 0.049per cent.

The closely watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls report is due on Friday.

Sterling remained lower after the Bank of England downshifted to a smaller 25 basis point hike. The pound last traded at US$1.2703, down 0.05per cent on the day.

"The relative disparity in the trajectory of future monetary policy, against a backdrop of better-than-expected economic growth data, has catalyzed a rally in the UK pound this year," said John Leiper, chief investment officer at Titan Asset Management.

"But momentum has dwindled recently, following the latest inflation number ... and signs today that the bank is becoming a little more relaxed around the direction of travel."

The safe-haven Japanese yen strengthened 0.67per cent, at 142.34 per dollar, benefiting from risk aversion as global equities extended their recent decline. Earlier, the currency fell to a four-week low of 143.89 per dollar.

The Japanese currency had come under pressure this week even as the Bank of Japan on Friday loosened its grip on interest rates. Policymakers have also been quick to push back against speculation that the move was a prelude to an imminent exit of the central bank's ultra-easy policy.

The euro fell 0.01per cent to US$1.0935, while the Aussie hit a two-month low of US$0.6514.

Elsewhere in Asia, China's offshore yuan strengthened after data on Thursday showed the country's services activity expanded slightly faster in July, though investors continue to be on the lookout for further support measures from Beijing following last week's Politburo meeting.

Currency bid prices at 11:07 a.m. (1507 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 102.5400 102.5900 -0.04per cent -0.918per cent +102.8400 +102.4500

Euro/Dollar US$1.0935 US$1.0938 -0.02per cent +2.06per cent +US$1.0956 +US$1.0913

Dollar/Yen 142.3500 143.3500 -0.73per cent +8.54per cent +143.8850 +142.2700

Euro/Yen 155.66 156.76 -0.70per cent +10.95per cent +157.2300 +155.5400

Dollar/Swiss 0.8750 0.8778 -0.31per cent -5.36per cent +0.8798 +0.8739

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2703 US$1.2712 -0.05per cent +5.06per cent +US$1.2727 +US$1.2620

Dollar/Canadian 1.3357 1.3351 +0.04per cent -1.42per cent +1.3378 +1.3336

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6544 US$0.6538 +0.11per cent -3.99per cent +US$0.6555 +US$0.6514

Euro/Swiss 0.9569 0.9598 -0.30per cent -3.28per cent +0.9612 +0.9561

Euro/Sterling 0.8606 0.8604 +0.02per cent -2.69per cent +0.8655 +0.8597

NZ US$0.6080 US$0.6080 -0.07per cent -4.32per cent +US$0.6093 +US$0.6063

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.2480 10.3030 -0.40per cent +4.56per cent +10.3250 +10.2480

Euro/Norway 11.2073 11.2671 -0.53per cent +6.80per cent +11.2854 +11.2093

Dollar/Sweden 10.7162 10.7024 +0.08per cent +2.96per cent +10.7554 +10.6851

Euro/Sweden 11.7194 11.7106 +0.08per cent +5.11per cent +11.7546 +11.6998

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Samuel Indyk in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Nick Macfie, Andrew Heavens, Giles Elgood and Richard Chang)