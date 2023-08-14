Dollar hits highest in more than a month on China economy concerns

WASHINGTON : The U.S. dollar hit more than a one-month high on Monday as investors sought a safe haven due to concerns about China's economy, and traders braced for possible Japanese government intervention after the yen hit its lowest level since November.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against its major peers, was up 0.301per cent at 103.170, hitting its highest level in more than a month.

Analysts said investors bought the dollar as shelter from concerns about the health of the global economy, particularly China.

A source told Reuters that Country Garden, China's largest private developer, is seeking to delay payment on a private onshore bond for the first time, in a new sign of stress in the sector.

Meanwhile, two Chinese listed companies said at the weekend they had not received payment on maturing investment products from asset manager Zhongrong International Trust Co.

"A lot of traders are focusing again on China," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "I think there's so much concern with just their growth outlook, with their current property crisis, and I think one of the biggest wealth managers not being able to make [their] debt obligations is a big red flag."

Japan's yen was trading at its lowest level since November at 145.50 per dollar, with the dollar up 0.36per cent against the currency.

The Bank of Japan has stuck to its ultra-loose monetary policy as other global central banks hiked interest rates, making returns in other countries look more attractive and weighing heavily on the yen.

Japan intervened in currency markets in September when the dollar rose past 145 yen, prompting the Ministry of Finance (MOF) to buy the yen and push the pair back to around 140 yen. The yen is down nearly 10per cent against the dollar for the year.

"I wouldn't be too surprised if we see some news out of the Bank of Japan in the next week or two especially if yen starts to move towards, say, 147, that they're going to start to make some moves to strengthen the currency," said Helen Given, FX trader, at Monex USA in Washington.

The Australian dollar slid to its lowest level since May and was last down 0.28per cent versus the U.S. dollar at US$0.648. The currency is often seen as a proxy for investor sentiment on China.

Sterling was last down 0.16per cent to US$1.2676, while the euro was 0.38per cent lower at US$1.09045.

Russia's rouble reversed course after falling past 100 per U.S. dollar on Monday, driven in large part by the Russian current account surplus shrinking as energy export revenue dropped and government spending on the Ukraine war remained high.

That reversal came after Russia's central bank sparked expectations of another hefty rate hike in announcing an extraordinary policy meeting for Tuesday.

Argentina's peso fell on Monday after a far-right libertarian who wants to axe the central bank and dollarize the economy unexpectedly won a primary election. That prompted the Argentine government to devalue its currency by nearly 18per cent.

Economic data could move currencies later in the week, as investors will scrutinize Chinese industrial output and consumer spending data on Tuesday before minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday. British inflation figures are also due on Wednesday.

Japanese GDP data is due on Tuesday, ahead of inflation figures on Friday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 103.1700 102.8700 +0.30per cent -0.309per cent +103.4600 +102.7600

Euro/Dollar US$1.0904 US$1.0947 -0.38per cent +1.77per cent +US$1.0965 +US$1.0874

Dollar/Yen 145.5050 144.9550 +0.38per cent +10.98per cent +145.5700 +144.6500

Euro/Yen 158.66 158.65 +0.01per cent +13.09per cent +158.8200 +158.2000

Dollar/Swiss 0.8790 0.8764 +0.30per cent -4.94per cent +0.8828 +0.8756

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2674 US$1.2697 -0.16per cent +4.82per cent +US$1.2713 +US$1.2617

Dollar/Canadian 1.3468 1.3446 +0.19per cent -0.57per cent +1.3478 +1.3437

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6479 US$0.6498 -0.28per cent -4.94per cent +US$0.6503 +US$0.6454

Euro/Swiss 0.9585 0.9595 -0.10per cent -3.13per cent +0.9613 +0.9576

Euro/Sterling 0.8601 0.8620 -0.22per cent -2.75per cent +0.8632 +0.8601

NZ US$0.5966 US$0.5985 -0.29per cent -6.02per cent +US$0.5991 +US$0.5944

Dollar/Dollar

Euro/Norway 11.4239 11.4084 +0.14per cent +8.86per cent +11.4769 +11.4069

Dollar/Sweden 10.8100 10.8246 -0.52per cent +3.86per cent +10.8866 +10.7707

Euro/Sweden 11.7893 11.8505 -0.52per cent +5.73per cent +11.8886 +11.7734

