Dollar hits more than one-month high on China fears, yen drifts

WASHINGTON/LONDON : The U.S. dollar hit more than a one-month high on Monday as investors sought a safe haven due to concerns about China's economy, and traders braced for possible Japanese government intervention after the yen hit its lowest level since November.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against its major peers, was up 0.36per cent to 103.23, its highest level in more than a month.

Analysts said investors bought the dollar as shelter from concerns about the health of the global economy, particularly China.

A source told Reuters that Country Garden, China's largest private developer, is seeking to delay payment on a private onshore bond for the first time, in a new sign of stress in the sector.

Meanwhile, two Chinese listed companies said at the weekend they had not received payment on maturing investment products from asset manager Zhongrong International Trust Co.

"A lot of traders are focusing again on China," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "I think there's so much concern with just their growth outlook, with their current property crisis, and I think one of the biggest wealth managers not being able to make [their] debt obligations is a big red flag."

Japan's yen was trading at its lowest level since November at 145.35 per dollar, with the dollar up 0.26per cent against the currency.

The Bank of Japan has stuck to its ultra-loose monetary policy as other global central banks hiked interest rates, making returns in other countries look more attractive and weighing heavily on the yen.

Japan intervened in currency markets last September when the dollar rose past 145 yen, prompting the Ministry of Finance (MOF) to buy the yen and push the pair back to around 140 yen. The yen is down nearly 10per cent against the dollar for the year.

"Lack of verbal intervention so far suggests that the patience level of Japanese authorities may have gone up after the latest tweak to monetary policy and the disinflation trends in the United States," said Charu Chanana, a market strategist at Saxo Markets.

"Still, traders are potentially cautious of that 145 handle."

The Australian dollar slid to its lowest level since May at US$0.6456 and was last down 0.30per cent versus the U.S. dollar at US$0.648. The currency is often seen as a proxy for investor sentiment on China.

Sterling was last down 0.34per cent to US$1.2653, while the euro was 0.46per cent lower at US$1.08965.

Russia's rouble fell past 100 per U.S. dollar on Monday, driven in large part by the Russian current account surplus shrinking as energy export revenue dropped and government spending on the Ukraine war remained high.

"Whenever you fall through some key technical levels, it reminds traders, it reminds markets of just how hard hitting this war has been on the Russian economy," said Moya.

Economic data could move currencies later in the week, as investors will scrutinize Chinese industrial output and consumer spending data on Tuesday, before minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday. British inflation figures are also due on Wednesday.

Japanese GDP data is due on Tuesday, ahead of inflation figures on Friday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:30AM (1430 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 103.2300 102.8700 +0.36per cent -0.251per cent +103.4600 +102.7600

Euro/Dollar US$1.0896 US$1.0947 -0.46per cent +1.69per cent +US$1.0965 +US$1.0874

Dollar/Yen 145.3150 144.9550 +0.26per cent +10.85per cent +145.5700 +144.6500

Euro/Yen 158.35 158.65 -0.19per cent +12.87per cent +158.8200 +158.2000

Dollar/Swiss 0.8794 0.8764 +0.37per cent -4.87per cent +0.8828 +0.8756

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2654 US$1.2697 -0.34per cent +4.63per cent +US$1.2713 +US$1.2617

Dollar/Canadian 1.3460 1.3446 +0.12per cent -0.64per cent +1.3478 +1.3437

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6476 US$0.6498 -0.30per cent -4.97per cent +US$0.6503 +US$0.6454

Euro/Swiss 0.9582 0.9595 -0.14per cent -3.16per cent +0.9613 +0.9583

Euro/Sterling 0.8608 0.8620 -0.14per cent -2.67per cent +0.8632 +0.8608

NZ US$0.5965 US$0.5985 -0.29per cent -6.02per cent +US$0.5991 +US$0.5944

Dollar/Dollar

Euro/Norway 11.4147 11.4084 +0.06per cent +8.84per cent +11.4769 +11.4104

Dollar/Sweden 10.8386 10.8246 -0.37per cent +4.14per cent +10.8866 +10.7994

Euro/Sweden 11.8063 11.8505 -0.37per cent +5.94per cent +11.8886 +11.7970

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington and Harry Robertson in London; Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Susan Fenton, Kirsten Donovan and Paul Simao)