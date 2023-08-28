Dollar hits nine-month high against yen

NEW YORK : The dollar edged up to a nine-month high against the Japanese yen on Monday but dipped against a basket of currencies after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday left open the possibility of further rate hikes.

The greenback hit 146.685 Japanese yen, the highest since Nov. 9.

Traders are watching out for any signs of intervention in the currency market from Japanese authorities as the yen weakens.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Saturday that the bank will maintain the current approach to monetary policy, as underlying inflation in Japan remains "a bit below" its 2per cent target.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six others, was down 0.08per cent at 104.07, after hitting its highest since early June on Friday at 104.44.

Investors raised bets that the U.S. central bank could hike rates again this year after Powell said that further rate increases may be needed to cool still-too-high inflation, while also promising to move with care at upcoming meetings.

Markets see an 81per cent chance of the Fed standing pat next month, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, but the probability of a 25 or 50 basis point hike in November is now at 57per cent, versus 43per cent a week earlier.

The market is largely consolidating before European inflation and U.S. personal consumption expenditures data due on Thursday, and ahead of Friday’s highly anticipated U.S. jobs report for August.

The euro has weakened against the greenback for the past month as the United States economy remains solid, while European growth slows.

“Europe is stagnating,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York, adding that not only is the European Central Bank talking about tightening monetary policy further, government budgets for the next year also look like they are going to be cut.

The single currency was last at US$1.0806, up 0.11per cent on the day, after falling to US$1.07655 on Friday, the lowest since June 13.

China's yuan steadied against the dollar, buoyed by the Chinese central bank persistently setting stronger-than-expected daily-mid-points. The spot yuan was roughly flat at 7.2928 per dollar.

The China-sensitive Australian dollar rose 0.31per cent to US$0.6423, having taken a beating this month as worries over China's sputtering post-pandemic recovery weighed on sentiment.

"Market confidence will unlikely improve much until there are signs of China’s weakening economic momentum turning around," said Tommy Wu, senior economist at Commerzbank.

China halved the stamp duty on stock trading effective Monday in the latest attempt to boost the struggling market as a recovery sputters in the world's second-biggest economy.

However, Chandler noted “how quickly the market rebuffed the Chinese efforts to pump up their stock market.”

China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index was up 1.2per cent at the close, some distance from the 5.5per cent jump at the market open.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:10AM (1410 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 104.0700 104.1700 -0.08per cent 0.560per cent +104.1800 +103.9700

Euro/Dollar US$1.0806 US$1.0794 +0.11per cent +0.84per cent +US$1.0822 +US$1.0794

Dollar/Yen 146.5650 146.4500 +0.09per cent +11.80per cent +146.6700 +146.2800

Euro/Yen 158.37 158.07 +0.19per cent +12.88per cent +158.5600 +158.0900

Dollar/Swiss 0.8846 0.8847 +0.02per cent -4.30per cent +0.8867 +0.8819

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2587 US$1.2577 +0.08per cent +4.08per cent +US$1.2610 +US$1.2568

Dollar/Canadian 1.3578 1.3601 -0.19per cent +0.19per cent +1.3611 +1.3575

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6423 US$0.6403 +0.31per cent -5.77per cent +US$0.6439 +US$0.6403

Euro/Swiss 0.9557 0.9546 +0.12per cent -3.42per cent +0.9563 +0.9541

Euro/Sterling 0.8583 0.8575 +0.09per cent -2.95per cent +0.8598 +0.8575

NZ US$0.5909 US$0.5903 +0.11per cent -6.94per cent +US$0.5925 +US$0.5893

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.6850 10.7250 -0.41per cent +8.83per cent +10.7490 +10.6680

Euro/Norway 11.5491 11.5497 -0.01per cent +10.06per cent +11.6300 +11.5211

Dollar/Sweden 10.9921 11.0547 -0.32per cent +5.61per cent +11.0686 +10.9907

Euro/Sweden 11.8787 11.9173 -0.32per cent +6.54per cent +11.9474 +11.8763

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Joice Alves in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)