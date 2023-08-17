Dollar near two-month high, investors eye intervention-zone yen

WASHINGTON : The dollar index hovered near a two-month high on Thursday after Federal Reserve meeting minutes left the door open for more rate hikes and data this week indicated a resilient U.S. economy.

Investors continue to closely watch the Japanese yen, which touched the key 145 level for the first time in about nine months last Friday, crossing into a zone that sparked an intervention by Japanese authorities in September and October last year.

The U.S. dollar index was 0.097per cent higher on the day at 103.56, after hitting a two-month high of 103.59.

The greenback has drawn support from a recent run of U.S. economic data reinforcing the view that interest rates will remain high for some time.

Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. single-family home building surged in July and permits for future construction rose, while a separate report said production at U.S. factories unexpectedly rebounded last month.

Minutes of the Fed's July policy meeting showed officials were divided over the need for more rate hikes last month, citing the risks to the economy if rates were pushed too far.

"When you come back to the Fed minutes, there is a case for the Fed to hike again in November, but I don't think the market wants to trade around November just yet," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive. "There's so much data between then and now."

Elsewhere, the yen edged 0.12per cent higher to 146.14 after weakening to 146.56 per dollar, its lowest level since November, having come under renewed pressure as a result of interest rate differentials between the U.S. and Japan's ultra-low rate environment.

The Bank of Japan is "reluctant to intervene right now, but I think at some point we're going to reach the uncle point on dollar-yen, and I think if it's not right now, it's definitely going to be at 150," said Kathy Lien, managing editor of 60 Second Investor.

DATA DEPENDENT

The Australian dollar was lower after earlier sinking to a nine-month low, taking its New Zealand counterpart along with it, on data showing that Australia's employment unexpectedly fell in July while the jobless rate ticked higher.

The Australian dollar was last 0.44per cent lower at US$0.64, having tumbled more than 0.9per cent to a trough of US$0.6365 following the employment data release. The kiwi fell 0.24per cent to US$0.592 after touching its lowest level since November.

The two Antipodean currencies, often used as liquid proxies for the yuan, have also taken a beating over the past few sessions as a result of the darkening outlook over China's economy.

The Norwegian crown rose from six-week lows against the dollar and the euro on Thursday after Norges Bank raised interest rates, as expected, and said it was likely to hike again in September.

Against the dollar, the Norwegian crown was last up 0.22per cent to 10.60, having hit 10.66 earlier in the session.

The euro was down 0.2per cent to US$1.08565. Sterling was last trading at US$1.27275, up 0.04per cent on the day, after surging on Wednesday on British inflation data.

Despite a sharp drop in Britain's headline inflation rate, key measures of price growth monitored by the Bank of England (BoE) failed to ease in July, boosting bets the BoE will keep rates higher for longer.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 103.5600 103.4700 +0.10per cent 0.068per cent +103.5900 +103.0500

Euro/Dollar US$1.0857 US$1.0878 -0.19per cent +1.33per cent +US$1.0919 +US$1.0857

Dollar/Yen 146.1450 146.3550 -0.13per cent +11.48per cent +146.5500 +145.6200

Euro/Yen 158.66 159.19 -0.33per cent +13.09per cent +159.2900 +158.6700

Dollar/Swiss 0.8799 0.8800 +0.00per cent -4.83per cent +0.8809 +0.8760

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2727 US$1.2733 -0.04per cent +5.24per cent +US$1.2787 +US$1.2704

Dollar/Canadian 1.3551 1.3532 +0.14per cent +0.01per cent +1.3552 +1.3497

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6396 US$0.6424 -0.43per cent -6.16per cent +US$0.6450 +US$0.6365

Euro/Swiss 0.9554 0.9573 -0.20per cent -3.45per cent +0.9577 +0.9553

Euro/Sterling 0.8528 0.8547 -0.22per cent -3.57per cent +0.8556 +0.8523

NZ US$0.5924 US$0.5938 -0.24per cent -6.70per cent +US$0.5963 +US$0.5903

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.6000 10.6200 -0.22per cent +7.98per cent +10.6680 +10.5340

Euro/Norway 11.5112 11.5231 -0.10per cent +9.70per cent +11.5970 +11.4863

Dollar/Sweden 10.9409 10.8958 +0.09per cent +5.12per cent +10.9487 +10.8558

Euro/Sweden 11.8794 11.8690 +0.09per cent +6.55per cent +11.8975 +11.8520

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; additional reporting by Joice Alves in London; and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Angus MacSwan, Kirsten Donovan, Alexandra Hudson and Sandra Maler)