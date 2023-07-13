Dollar nosedives as US producer price inflation eases in June

NEW YORK/LONDON : The dollar slumped to its lowest since April 2022 on Thursday, as cooling U.S. inflation bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates just one more time this year, eroding the greenback's yield advantage over peers.

Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar index fell 0.5per cent to 100, after dropping earlier to 99.968, a new 15-month trough. The dollar index was headed for its biggest weekly slide so far in 2023.

The euro rose 0.6per cent against the dollar to US$1.1190, after hitting a new 16-month high earlier in the session. The euro headed for a sixth daily gain, its longest stretch of rises against the dollar this year.

Versus the Swiss franc, the dollar plunged to a fresh eight-year low of 0.8588 francs. It last changed hands at 0.8590 francs, down 0.9per cent.

U.S. data on Thursday reinforced the view that inflation is moderating. U.S. producer prices (PPI) inched up 0.1per cent in June, with the annual increase at 0.1per cent as well, the smallest year-on-year rise in nearly three years.

The PPI data followed Wednesday's consumer prices index (CPI) report, which showed U.S. core inflation slowed a lot faster than expected. It came in at 0.2per cent in June against market expectations for 0.3per cent, while headline annual CPI fell to 3per cent.

"It is clear that the trend in inflation is down. The question is how far the trend (will go)," said Ugo Lancioni, head of currency management and portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman in Milan.

"It reduces the probability that the Fed does more than what the market has priced in. And that has been taken by the market as dollar-negative."

Interest rate futures showed markets have fully priced in another rate hike from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) later this month, but expectations of any further increases have evaporated.

Whether or not the dollar is on a one-way trip lower over the rest of the year remains to be seen, according to City Index markets strategist Fiona Cincotta.

"A lot depends on what we hear from the FOMC in a couple of weeks - that will very much decide the fate of the U.S. dollar and set the tone for the rest of the summer," she said.

"If there is any hint of dovishness in the Fed, then the dollar bears are going to jump on that and it will be an excuse to continue grinding the dollar lower," she said, adding she was not convinced the Fed would signal that July's would be the final rate hike.

Against the yen, the dollar sank to a seven-week low of 138.06 yen, trading last at 138.31 yen, down 0.1per cent.

Data also showed an unexpected fall in U.S. initial jobless claims by 12,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 237,000 for the week ended July 8. This was hardly talked about by market participants, given the focus on inflation, but does suggest that the labor market remains tight.

Sterling rose 0.8per cent to US$1.3073, set for its sixth day of gains, having broken above US$1.30 for the first time since April last year the previous day. The pound hit a fresh 15-month peak of US$1.3110 earlier on Thursday.

Data on Thursday showed Britain's economy shrank by less than expected in May, reinforcing the idea the Bank of England can afford to raise interest rates further without derailing growth.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:32AM (1432 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 100.0500 100.5000 -0.45per cent -3.324per cent +100.6100 +99.9680

Euro/Dollar US$1.1184 US$1.1125 +0.54per cent +4.39per cent +US$1.1195 +US$1.1129

Dollar/Yen 138.3250 138.5100 -0.14per cent +5.50per cent +138.9450 +138.0600

Euro/Yen 154.71 154.16 +0.36per cent +10.27per cent +155.1300 +153.8900

Dollar/Swiss 0.8600 0.8672 -0.82per cent -6.99per cent +0.8672 +0.8588

Sterling/Dollar US$1.3095 US$1.2990 +0.81per cent +8.28per cent +US$1.3110 +US$1.2984

Dollar/Canadia 1.3128 1.3187 -0.45per cent -3.11per cent +1.3194 +1.3125

n

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6882 US$0.6788 +1.38per cent +0.96per cent +US$0.6890 +US$0.6786

Euro/Swiss 0.9618 0.9653 -0.36per cent -2.81per cent +0.9659 +0.9609

Euro/Sterling 0.8540 0.8568 -0.33per cent -3.44per cent +0.8575 +0.8537

NZ US$0.6378 US$0.6300 +1.23per cent +0.44per cent +US$0.6395 +US$0.6292

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.0140 10.1210 -1.20per cent +1.90per cent +10.1180 +10.0000

Euro/Norway 11.2020 11.2605 -0.52per cent +6.75per cent +11.2817 +11.1858

Dollar/Sweden 10.2262 10.3809 -1.01per cent -1.75per cent +10.3839 +10.2257

Euro/Sweden 11.4375 11.5541 -1.01per cent +2.53per cent +11.5645 +11.4376

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper in London and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill, Emma Rumney and David Evans)