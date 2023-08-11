Dollar pares gains, climbs back toward 145 yen

NEW YORK/LONDON :The dollar pared gains on Friday after a slightly bigger increase in U.S. producer prices in July sent Treasury yields higher to bolster the U.S. currency even as expectations grow that the Federal Reserve is at the end of hiking interest rates.

The producer price index for final demand rose 0.3per cent, the Labor Department said, as data for June was revised lower to show the PPI unchanged, instead of rising by a previously reported 0.1per cent.

In the 12 months through July, the PPI edged up a modest 0.8per cent after gaining 0.2per cent the prior month. The PPI was forecast to climb 0.2per cent on the month and advance 0.7per cent year-over-year, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

A 0.5per cent increase in the PPI for services, the biggest gain since last August, drew attention but that's because it contains the volatile retailer and wholesaler margins component, said Thierry Wizman, global FX and currencies strategist at Macquarie in New York.

Concerns that rising energy costs will push up the consumer price index (CPI) are misplaced as PPI for energy was 0.0per cent on the month, Wizman said.

"Everyone's concerned now about headline CPI being high because of energy prices, (but) you can't really get overly worked up about that if PPI final demand is 0.8per cent, right?"

The CPI data on Thursday showed consumer inflation rose 0.2per cent last month, matching the gain in June, and by 3.2per cent in the 12 months through July.

Futures traders now place an almost 90per cent chance that the Fed leaves its benchmark interest rate at its current range of 5.25-5.5per cent when policymakers meet in September. Prior to the inflation data, that chance was already above 85per cent.

The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against six peers, fell 0.049per cent, paring gains that had pushed up the index from earlier declines before the PPI data was released.

The dollar index is headed to a fourth straight week of gains, up about 2.5per cent after bouncing off a 15-month low in mid-July as Treasury yields rose on the government's recent large issuance of debt.

The Treasury sold US$103 billion of notes and US$410 billion of bills this week.

"The reason yields are going up is because everyone's so worked up about a very heavy issuance schedule from the U.S. Treasury," Wizman said. "The speculators have gone short the bond in anticipation of all this."

The stronger dollar has put the Japanese yen on course to test a key support level, though liquidity was thin with Japan on holiday on Friday.

The dollar was last at 144.71 yen, down 0.01per cent on the day after earlier hitting 144.89, its highest since June 30 when it briefly breached 145, a level at which investors think the Bank of Japan might start warning of intervention.

"You should expect the rhetoric once yen gets to 145," said Bank of Singapore currency strategist Moh Siong Sim. "I think the market will get a lot more careful as we get to that level."

Japan intervened in currency markets last September when the dollar rose past 145 yen, which prompted the Ministry of Finance to buy the yen and push the pair back to around 140 yen. The yen is down over 9per cent against the dollar for the year.

Meanwhile, sterling rose for the first time in four days after data showed the British economy grew more than expected in June, allaying some concern about the impact of high inflation and high rates on activity.

The pound was last trading at US$1.2723, up 0.38per cent on the day, but was still heading for a fourth weekly drop. [GBP/]

Elsewhere on Friday the euro slid 0.01per cent to US$1.0978 and the dollar fell 0.13per cent against the Swiss franc.

Currency bid prices at 10:47 a.m. (1446 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Pct Change YTD Pct High Low Bid

Close Change Bid

Previou

s

Session

Dollar 102.580 102.640 -0.05per cent -0.879per cent +102.83 +102.41

index 0 0 00 00

Euro/Dollar US$1.0980 US$1.0981 -0.01per cent +2.47per cent +US$1.100 +US$1.095

4 5

Dollar/Yen 144.720 144.770 -0.04per cent +10.38per cent +144.89 +144.40

0 0 00 00

Euro/Yen 158.91 158.95 -0.03per cent +13.26per cent +159.22 +158.63

00 00

Dollar/Swis 0.8755 0.8769 -0.17per cent -5.33per cent +0.8780 +0.8736

s

Sterling/Do US$1.2722 US$1.2676 +0.38per cent +5.21per cent +US$1.273 +US$1.266

llar 8 7

Dollar/Cana 1.3418 1.3449 -0.23per cent -0.97per cent +1.3465 +1.3413

dian

Aussie/Doll US$0.6522 US$0.6515 +0.15per cent -4.28per cent +US$0.653 +US$0.649

ar 4 9

Euro/Swiss 0.9611 0.9625 -0.15per cent -2.87per cent +0.9648 +0.9609

Euro/Sterli 0.8628 0.8661 -0.38per cent -2.44per cent +0.8669 +0.8626

ng

NZ US$0.6009 US$0.6021 -0.22per cent -5.38per cent +US$0.602 +US$0.597

Dollar/Doll 5 9

ar

Dollar/Norw 10.3820 10.3100 +0.87per cent +5.97per cent +10.470 +10.310

ay 0 0

Euro/Norway 11.4027 11.3320 +0.62per cent +8.67per cent +11.481 +11.324

0 4

Dollar/Swed 10.7848 10.6945 +0.80per cent +3.63per cent +10.838 +10.682

en 8 9

Euro/Sweden 11.8424 11.7485 +0.80per cent +6.21per cent +11.883 +11.748

3 8

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Alun John in London, Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; editing by David Evans, Kirsten Donovan, William Maclean)