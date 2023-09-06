Dollar rises to six-month high after US data; weak yen prompts warning

NEW YORK : The dollar climbed to a six-month peak on Wednesday, reversing earlier losses, after U.S. data showed the services sector surprisingly picked up steam last month amid a rise in new orders and businesses paying higher prices, suggesting persistent inflation pressure.

The greenback recovered against most currencies after the data, with the euro and sterling hitting three-month lows and the yen touching session troughs. The U.S. currency, however, pulled back a bit in the afternoon as volume thinned.

The dollar index was last at 104.84, up 0.1per cent, after earlier hitting a fresh six-month high of 105.03.

The euro and sterling fell to three-month lows after the data and were last flat at US$1.0726 and down 0.5per cent at US$1.2505, respectively.

Data showed the Institute for Supply Management (ISM)'s non-manufacturing PMI rose to 54.5 last month, the highest since February and up from 52.7 in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the non-manufacturing PMI would decrease to 52.5.

"It's clear the U.S. economy remains much stronger by comparison than most of the rest of the G10 and runs substantially less risk of entering a recession," said Helen Given, FX trader at Monex USA in Washington.

"With the UK and the eurozone teetering on the brink of true contraction, investors really have little choice but to place their faith in the U.S. (economy)."

The data suggested interest rates will remain elevated for longer, although it does not alter expectations that the Federal Reserve will pause its rate hikes at a meeting later this month.

For the November and December policy meetings, the chances of a rate hike increased to 48.4per cent and 46.6per cent, respectively, on Wednesday, according to the CME's FedWatch. Those odds were at 45.2per cent for November and 43.5per cent for December late on Tuesday.

Fed officials the last two days, however, struck a dovish tone suggesting the U.S. central bank could pause again for the next several meetings to further assess the impact of monetary tightening on economic data.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said Wednesday the central bank will proceed carefully when it comes to its next monetary policy steps.

Her comments followed similar remarks by Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Tuesday. Waller said in a CNBC interview that "there's nothing that is saying we need to do anything imminent anytime soon, so we can just sit there, wait for the data, see if things continue" on their current trajectory.

Against the yen, the dollar trimmed losses, last down little changed at 147.69 yen. Earlier in the session, it rose to 147.82, the lowest since Nov. 4.

The currency market remains on yen-intervention watch, however.

The yen strengthened to as much as 147.02 per U.S. dollar after Japan's top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, said they will not rule out options if speculative moves persist, the strongest warning since mid-August.

Kanda, Japan's vice-minister of finance for international affairs, has been the central figure in the country's efforts to stem the sharp decline of the yen since last year.

Japan intervened in currency markets 12 months ago when the dollar rose past 145 yen, prompting the Ministry of Finance to buy the yen and push the pair back to around 140 yen. It intervened again in October last year when the currency pair hit 150 yen.

Also on Wednesday, the Fed released its so-called "Beige Book", a snapshot of the U.S. economy. The report showed a moderation in economic growth in recent weeks, with inflation slowing in most parts of the country.

The dollar showed little reaction to the report.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:56PM (1956 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 104.8300 104.7500 +0.09per cent 1.295per cent +105.0300 +104.5900

Euro/Dollar US$1.0726 US$1.0722 +0.04per cent +0.10per cent +US$1.0749 +US$1.0703

Dollar/Yen 147.6550 147.7000 -0.03per cent +12.62per cent +147.8150 +147.0200

Euro/Yen 158.38 158.39 -0.01per cent +12.88per cent +158.4600 +157.7800

Dollar/Swiss 0.8913 0.8897 +0.17per cent -3.61per cent +0.8944 +0.8882

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2505 US$1.2564 -0.45per cent +3.42per cent +US$1.2587 +US$1.2484

Dollar/Canadian 1.3640 1.3641 -0.01per cent +0.67per cent +1.3675 +1.3623

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6379 US$0.6379 +0.02per cent -6.41per cent +US$0.6405 +US$0.6359

Euro/Swiss 0.9561 0.9536 +0.26per cent -3.38per cent +0.9575 +0.9534

Euro/Sterling 0.8575 0.8533 +0.49per cent -3.04per cent +0.8577 +0.8529

NZ US$0.5870 US$0.5884 -0.23per cent -7.55per cent +US$0.5903 +US$0.5860

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.7180 10.7080 +0.14per cent +9.26per cent +10.7510 +10.6780

Euro/Norway 11.4989 11.4909 +0.07per cent +9.58per cent +11.5236 +11.4648

Dollar/Sweden 11.1172 11.0921 +0.26per cent +6.82per cent +11.1408 +11.0597

Euro/Sweden 11.9253 11.8944 +0.26per cent +6.96per cent +11.9373 +11.8878

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Samuel Indyk in London and Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Alexandra Hudson and Josie Kao)