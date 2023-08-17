Dollar seeks direction after hitting two-month high, Norwegian crown gets boost

WASHINGTON/LONDON : The dollar index was off a two-month high Thursday after Federal Reserve meeting minutes left the door open for more rate hikes and data this week indicated a resilient U.S. economy.

The Norwegian crown rose from six-week lows against the dollar and the euro on Thursday after Norges Bank raised interest rates, as expected, and said it was likely to hike again in September.

The U.S. dollar index was 0.145per cent lower on the day at 103.300, after hitting a two-month high of 103.59.

The greenback has drawn support from a recent run of U.S. economic data reinforcing the view that interest rates will remain high for some time.

Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. single-family home building surged in July and permits for future construction rose, while a separate report said production at U.S. factories unexpectedly rebounded last month.

Minutes of the Fed's July policy meeting showed officials were divided over the need for more rate hikes last month, citing the risks to the economy if rates were pushed too far.

"When you come back to the Fed minutes, there is a case for the Fed to hike again in November, but I don't think the market wants to trade around November just yet," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive. "There's so much data between then and now."

Against the dollar, the Norwegian crown was last up 0.79per cent to 10.54, having hit 10.66 earlier in the session.

"We do not see the Norges Bank as finished hiking yet and a September rate hike seems all but certain," said Nick Rees, FX Market Analyst at Monex Europe. Inflation, at 6.4per cent year-on-year in July, remains too hot for comfort, he added.

DATA DEPENDENT

The Australian dollar steadied after sinking to a nine-month low, taking its New Zealand counterpart along with it, on data showing that Australia's employment unexpectedly fell in July while the jobless rate ticked higher.

The Australian dollar was last 0.05per cent lower at US$0.642, having tumbled more than 0.9per cent to a trough of US$0.6365 following the employment data release. The kiwi fell 0.06per cent to US$0.593 after touching its lowest level since November.

The two antipodean currencies, often used as liquid proxies for the yuan, have also taken a beating over the past few sessions as a result of the darkening outlook over China's economy.

Elsewhere, the yen edged 0.15per cent higher to 146.10 after weakening to 146.56 per dollar, its lowest level since November, having come under renewed pressure as a result of interest rate differentials between the U.S. and Japan's ultra-low rate environment.

The Japanese currency is being closely watched since it touched the key 145 level for the first time in about nine months last Friday, crossing into a zone that sparked an intervention by Japanese authorities in September and October last year.

The euro was up 0.11per cent to US$1.08895, after falling to a six-week low at US$1.0862. Sterling was last trading at US$1.2754, up 0.17per cent on the day, after surging on Wednesday on British inflation data.

Despite a sharp drop in Britain's headline inflation rate, key measures of price growth monitored by the Bank of England (BoE) failed to ease in July, boosting bets the BoE will keep rates higher for longer.

Currency bid prices at 10:31AM (1431 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 103.2900 103.4700 -0.16per cent -0.193per cent +103.5900 +103.0500

Euro/Dollar US$1.0890 US$1.0878 +0.11per cent +1.63per cent +US$1.0919 +US$1.0862

Dollar/Yen 146.1050 146.3550 -0.17per cent +11.44per cent +146.5500 +145.6200

Euro/Yen 159.10 159.19 -0.06per cent +13.41per cent +159.2900 +158.7900

Dollar/Swiss 0.8781 0.8800 -0.18per cent -5.00per cent +0.8809 +0.8760

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2753 US$1.2733 +0.17per cent +5.46per cent +US$1.2787 +US$1.2704

Dollar/Canadian 1.3509 1.3532 -0.14per cent -0.27per cent +1.3552 +1.3497

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6422 US$0.6424 -0.05per cent -5.80per cent +US$0.6450 +US$0.6365

Euro/Swiss 0.9561 0.9573 -0.13per cent -3.38per cent +0.9577 +0.9553

Euro/Sterling 0.8537 0.8547 -0.12per cent -3.47per cent +0.8556 +0.8534

NZ US$0.5935 US$0.5938 -0.06per cent -6.54per cent +US$0.5963 +US$0.5903

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.5630 10.6200 -0.79per cent +7.36per cent +10.6680 +10.5340

Euro/Norway 11.5077 11.5231 -0.13per cent +9.66per cent +11.5970 +11.4863

Dollar/Sweden 10.9071 10.8958 +0.08per cent +4.80per cent +10.9487 +10.8558

Euro/Sweden 11.8788 11.8690 +0.08per cent +6.54per cent +11.8975 +11.8520

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington and Joice Alves in London; additional reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Angus MacSwan, Kirsten Donovan, Alexandra Hudson)