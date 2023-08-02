Dollar shrugs off Fitch's US downgrade, advances on strong jobs data

NEW YORK/LONDON :The dollar rose on Wednesday as investors shrugged off Fitch's U.S. credit rating downgrade while data showing a larger-than-expected increase in private payrolls in July bolstered the greenback as it suggested further labor market resilience.

Private payrolls rose by 324,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment report showed, more than an increase of 189,000 that economists polled by Reuters had forecast.

The U.S. labor market is slowing gradually despite the Federal Reserve having raised interest rates by 525 basis points since March 2022.

The dollar index, a measure of the U.S. currency against six peers, rose 0.745per cent to a fresh three-week high. The dollar index has gained 3.0per cent from a 15-month low on July 18.

Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the United States to AA+ from AAA in a move that drew an angry response from the White House and surprised investors, coming despite the resolution two months ago of a debt ceiling crisis.

It cited likely fiscal deterioration over the next three years and repeated down-to-the-wire debt ceiling negotiations that threaten the government's ability to pay its bills.

The downgrade contains no new fiscal information, Goldman Sachs said in a note, adding that it did not believe there are any meaningful holders of Treasuries who will be forced to sell because of the downgrade.

There was also little negative reaction in the world's most-traded currency pair, with the euro down 0.56per cent to US$1.092 as analysts said the dollar was likely benefiting from its status as a safe haven.

The downgrade hit risk appetite around the world, with MSCI's gauge of global equity performance falling 1.37per cent.

"Even when there's bad news ... there is a behavior where businesses and people think 'I need my dollars to pay my invoices and dollar-denominated debts'," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.

"This is why I think there really hasn't been a huge pushback from this sort of news, because it doesn't change the fact that people do still need dollars around the world."

The yen initially clawed back some recent losses as traders assess the Bank of Japan's tack on monetary policy as traders were still assessing the implications of the BOJ's move on Friday to loosen its grip on interest rates.

The yen eased 0.06per cent to 143.43 per dollar and after earlier being poised to reverse three sessions of losses.

Deputy governor Shinichi Uchida said on Wednesday the central bank's decision was aimed at making its massive stimulus more sustainable and was not a prelude to an exit from ultra-low rates.

Sterling traded down 0.74per cent on the day at US$1.2682.

The Bank of England sets interest rates on Thursday and the market is uncertain whether it will deliver a 25 or 50 basis point increase from the current 5per cent.

The Australian dollar fell 1.19per cent to US$0.653, after earlier sliding to its lowest since June at US$0.657.

It was extending a sharp fall from the previous session after the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday held interest rates and signaled that it might have finished tightening.

Currency bid prices at 10:45AM (1445 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 102.7400 102.0000 +0.75per cent -0.725per cent +102.7800 +102.0100

Euro/Dollar US$1.0922 US$1.0985 -0.57per cent +1.93per cent +US$1.1020 +US$1.0917

Dollar/Yen 143.4050 143.3400 +0.06per cent +9.39per cent +143.4650 +142.2350

Euro/Yen 156.63 157.42 -0.50per cent +11.65per cent +157.4900 +156.2700

Dollar/Swiss 0.8783 0.8752 +0.38per cent -4.99per cent +0.8805 +0.8720

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2686 US$1.2776 -0.73per cent +4.87per cent +US$1.2803 +US$1.2680

Dollar/Canadian 1.3341 1.3282 +0.45per cent -1.53per cent +1.3346 +1.3265

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6532 US$0.6613 -1.22per cent -4.17per cent +US$0.6630 +US$0.6531

Euro/Swiss 0.9591 0.9612 -0.22per cent -3.07per cent +0.9649 +0.9593

Euro/Sterling 0.8607 0.8595 +0.14per cent -2.68per cent +0.8629 +0.8585

NZ US$0.6070 US$0.6150 -1.30per cent -4.40per cent +US$0.6168 +US$0.6069

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.2880 10.2080 +0.85per cent +4.90per cent +10.2950 +10.1500

Euro/Norway 11.2400 11.2035 +0.33per cent +7.11per cent +11.2490 +11.1410

Dollar/Sweden 10.7365 10.6026 +0.74per cent +3.16per cent +10.7419 +10.5431

Euro/Sweden 11.7272 11.6412 +0.74per cent +5.18per cent +11.7321 +11.6227

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Harry Robertson in London and Rae Wee in SingaporeEditing by Shri Navaratnam and Sam Holmes)