Dollar sinks as inflation, jobless claims data cement Sept Fed pause

NEW YORK : The dollar fell on Thursday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose modestly last month, while initial jobless claims gained in the latest week, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will pause interest rate hikes at the next policy meeting.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2per cent last month, matching the gain in June, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The CPI climbed 3.2per cent in the 12 months through July, up from a 3.0per cent rise in June, which was the smallest year-on-year gain since March 2021.

Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, the CPI gained 0.2per cent in July, the same as the increase in June. In the 12 months through July, core CPI grew 4.7per cent after rising 4.8per cent in June.

"Despite the annualised headline CPI rate re-accelerating slightly in July, the gentle 0.2per cent monthly acceleration for both core and headline CPI should soothe markets and the Fed," said Nathaniel Casey, investment strategist at wealth management firm Evelyn Partners.

"There is still one more inflation and job report to come before the next FOMC meeting on the 20th of September, so while committee members are unlikely to make their next decision from this CPI print alone, it is yet another step in the right direction."

Futures on the benchmark fed funds rate have priced in a pause in rate hikes at the next meeting and for the rest of the year. The next possible move by the Fed is a rate cut in May 2024, rate futures showed.

A separate report from the Labor Department on Thursday showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 21,000 to a seasonally adjusted 248,000 for the week ended Aug. 5. Economists had forecast 230,000 claims for the latest week.

The dollar index was last down 0.5per cent at 102.01, while the euro rose 0.6per cent to US$1.1040.

The greenback also fell versus the Swiss franc, down 0.5per cent at 0.8730 francs.

The yen, however, was a different story, slumping against major currencies.

Against the yen, the dollar hit a five-week high and was last up 0.3per cent at 144.205. The euro soared against the yen, hitting its strongest level since August 2008. It was last up 0.8per cent at 159.06 yen.

Analysts had partly attributed the yen's weak trend to higher oil prices, given that Japan is a major oil importer.

"The fact that energy prices have risen for almost seven weeks, that's certainly weighed on the yen," said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG. A break above 145 would open the way potentially to 148, he added.

Currency bid prices at 10:03AM (1403 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 102.0200 102.4800 -0.43per cent -1.420per cent +102.5600 +101.7600

Euro/Dollar US$1.1040 US$1.0975 +0.58per cent +3.02per cent +US$1.1065 +US$1.0968

Dollar/Yen 144.1000 143.7500 +0.26per cent +9.93per cent +144.2750 +143.2550

Euro/Yen 159.09 157.73 +0.86per cent +13.39per cent +159.2000 +157.6700

Dollar/Swiss 0.8721 0.8773 -0.58per cent -5.67per cent +0.8776 +0.8690

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2770 US$1.2721 +0.36per cent +5.56per cent +US$1.2818 +US$1.2708

Dollar/Canadian 1.3377 1.3420 -0.31per cent -1.26per cent +1.3425 +1.3373

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6585 US$0.6529 +0.83per cent -3.43per cent +US$0.6617 +US$0.6528

Euro/Swiss 0.9626 0.9625 +0.01per cent -2.72per cent +0.9637 +0.9615

Euro/Sterling 0.8643 0.8625 +0.21per cent -2.27per cent +0.8646 +0.8626

NZ US$0.6088 US$0.6052 +0.61per cent -4.10per cent +US$0.6117 +US$0.6051

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.1440 10.2080 -0.51per cent +3.48per cent +10.2300 +10.0900

Euro/Norway 11.2007 11.1970 +0.03per cent +6.74per cent +11.2506 +11.1587

Dollar/Sweden 10.5709 10.6654 -0.30per cent +1.57per cent +10.6803 +10.5459

Euro/Sweden 11.6709 11.7063 -0.30per cent +4.68per cent +11.7405 +11.6679

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting Alun John in London; Editing by Mark Potter and Andrea Ricci)