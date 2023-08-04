Dollar slides after moderating July growth in US jobs

NEW YORK :The dollar fell on Friday, paring almost all the week's gains, after slowing U.S. jobs growth in July encouraged hopes of a soft economic landing but higher wages suggested the Federal Reserve may need to keep interest rates higher for longer.

The U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected last month, but solid wage gains and a decline in the unemployment rate to 3.5per cent pointed to continued tightness in labor market conditions.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department's survey of households showed, less than a Reuters survey of economists who forecast 200,000.

Revisions lower in May and June job growth suggested demand for labor was slowing amid the Fed's hefty rate hikes. But with 1.6 job openings for every unemployed person, the moderation in hiring could indicate companies are failing to find workers.

The softer-than-expected jobs number halted this week's surge in Treasury yields and stopped the dollar's recent climb, said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

"There's a short squeeze in the foreign currencies, a bit of a long-dollar liquidation encouraged by a sharp drop in interest rates," he said, adding "the dollar's upside correction is almost over."

However, Chandler doubted the market's view of a soft landing ahead of next week's Consumer Price Index (CPI), which he said could show the first year-over-year rise in inflation since June 2022.

The dollar index, a measure of the U.S. currency against six peers, fell 0.537per cent after climbing on Thursday to 102.84, the highest since July 7.

The trend in the labor market continues to move in the right direction, with two consecutive monthly prints after the revision for June now below 200,000, said Marvin Loh, senior global macro strategist at State Street in Boston.

"Like a lot of the data we've gotten of late, there are things for the bulls and there are things for the bears," he said.

Slowing jobs growth puts the economy closer to "that magical 100,000 to 120,000 per month creation number" that Fed Chair Jerome Powell would like to see, Loh said.

But "wages picked up. We're now running at 4.4per cent average hourly earnings year over year. That's still inconsistent with the Fed's 2per cent goal," he said.

The euro edged up 0.69per cent to US$1.102 and the yen strengthened 0.50per cent at 141.84 per dollar.

U.S. long-term Treasury yields hit nine-month highs on Thursday, on the back of a deluge of supply as well as data pointing to further resilience in the U.S. labor market. [US/]

The yen has been sensitive to higher U.S. yields as the Bank of Japan keeps local rates pinned down. After the BoJ's surprise tweak to monetary policy last week, traders are trying to gauge how fast and how high it will let yields rise. [JP/]

The Australian dollar was buoyed - in addition to dollar weakness - by the end of Chinese anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on Australian barley imports as the trade partners repair strained ties. [AUD/]

The Australian dollar rose 0.60per cent versus the greenback at US$0.659.

The Swiss franc, the G10 currency that has gained the most against the dollar this year, reversed earlier declines after the jobs data. The dollar fell 0.32per cent against the franc.

China's yuan had looked set to post a fall for the week before the dollar's decline, as hopes ebbed for imminent policy stimulus to help the faltering economy.[CNY/]

Sterling was last trading at US$1.2766, up 0.42per cent on the day.

Currency bid prices at 10:48 a.m. (1448 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 101.8900 102.4500 -0.54per cent -1.546per cent +102.6200 +101.8100

Euro/Dollar US$1.1020 US$1.0950 +0.66per cent +2.87per cent +US$1.1030 +US$1.0935

Dollar/Yen 141.8600 142.5200 -0.47per cent +8.19per cent +142.8750 +141.5500

Euro/Yen 156.34 156.04 +0.19per cent +11.43per cent +156.4700 +155.9100

Dollar/Swiss 0.8715 0.8742 -0.37per cent -5.81per cent +0.8782 +0.8700

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2764 US$1.2709 +0.44per cent +5.55per cent +US$1.2783 +US$1.2689

Dollar/Canadian 1.3356 1.3353 +0.03per cent -1.42per cent +1.3394 +1.3335

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6591 US$0.6549 +0.63per cent -3.32per cent +US$0.6608 +US$0.6542

Euro/Swiss 0.9603 0.9570 +0.34per cent -2.95per cent +0.9608 +0.9570

Euro/Sterling 0.8632 0.8613 +0.22per cent -2.40per cent +0.8635 +0.8602

NZ US$0.6117 US$0.6077 +0.74per cent -3.59per cent +US$0.6131 +US$0.6072

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.1090 10.2440 -1.18per cent +3.15per cent +10.2380 +10.1090

Euro/Norway 11.1424 11.2221 -0.71per cent +6.18per cent +11.2469 +11.1393

Dollar/Sweden 10.5685 10.6988 -0.38per cent +1.54per cent +10.7203 +10.5520

Euro/Sweden 11.6496 11.6945 -0.38per cent +4.48per cent +11.7325 +11.6364

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Deepa Babington)