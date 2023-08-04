Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Dollar slips after US July jobs gain lower than expected
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dollar slips after US July jobs gain lower than expected

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Published August 4, 2023
Updated August 4, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK :The dollar eased on Friday after the number of jobs created in July was slightly lower than expected, but wages rose more than forecast and the unemployment rate fell, suggesting a still strong U.S. labor market that may keep interest rates higher for longer.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said. Data for June was revised lower to 185,000 for the 281,000 initially reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a gain of 200,000 jobs for July.

The dollar index, a measure of the U.S. currency against six peers, fell 0.185per cent. The euro edged up 0.31per cent to US$1.0978 and the yen strengthened 0.16per cent at 142.31 per dollar.

(Reporting by Herbert LashEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.