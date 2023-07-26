Dollar slips before Fed decision, euro rises on ECB hike bets

NEW YORK/LONDON :The dollar edged lower on Wednesday hours before the Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates in what many in the market believe will be the last of the U.S. central bank's most aggressive rate-hiking campaign in four decades.

The announcement at 1400 ET (1800 GMT) will be followed by what is expected to be a similar hike by the European Central Bank on Thursday and the end of a Bank of Japan meeting on Friday that might shed light on its yield curve control policy.

The dollar index, a measure of the U.S. currency against six major peers, fell 0.109per cent but was close to an almost two-week high touched on Tuesday.

"We'll have to see if the Fed is still not quite impressed with where inflation is. Does it still want to see more progress towards its 2per cent goal? That's going to be the key," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera in Washington.

Fed funds futures have priced in a 99.6per cent probability that the Fed hikes rates 25 basis points to a range of 5.25per cent-5.50per cent when it concludes a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee.

Market reaction will depend on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments after the Fed statement is released, said Esther Reichelt, FX analyst at Commerzbank said.

"It is likely to be just as certain that the FX market’s reaction will not depend very much on these 25 basis points but on everything else surrounding the meeting," she said.

A resilient U.S. economy in the face of interest rates already considered restrictive has helped lift the dollar index from a 15-month trough of 99.549 reached July 18.

FOCUS ON CENTRAL BANKS

The ECB sets policy on Thursday when a quarter point hike is widely expected, but budding evidence of an economic slowdown has called into question the chances of another by year-end.

The euro edged up 0.08per cent to US$1.1062.

"If the ECB retain their hawkish bias, by no means guaranteed but more likely than the FOMC, euro is likely to track higher this week," said Joseph Capurso, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Speculation about a hawkish tweak to the BoJ's yield curve control policy led the yen to soar earlier in the month, but it has receded in recent days.

The yen strengthened 0.35per cent versus the greenback at 140.38 per dollar.

The Australian dollar slid 0.57per cent to US$0.6753 after slower-than-expected inflation data suggested the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would forgo a rate hike on Aug. 1.

Against the Chinese yuan, the U.S. dollar strengthened 0.19per cent to 7.1511 yuan in offshore trading, retracing part of the previous day's 0.67per cent decline.

Sterling edged 0.17per cent higher at US$1.2924. The Bank of England sets rates on Aug. 3, with money markets are split between a 25 bp or a 50 bp rate hike.

Currency bid prices at 10:15 a.m. (1415 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 101.1800 101.3100 -0.11per cent -2.232per cent +101.4300 +101.0500

Euro/Dollar US$1.1063 US$1.1059 +0.05per cent +3.27per cent +US$1.1086 +US$1.1038

Dollar/Yen 140.3850 140.9700 -0.43per cent +7.06per cent +141.1800 +140.1550

Euro/Yen 155.33 155.76 -0.28per cent +10.71per cent +155.9800 +155.1600

Dollar/Swiss 0.8632 0.8641 -0.13per cent -6.67per cent +0.8656 +0.8611

Sterling/Dolla US$1.2920 US$1.2901 +0.16per cent +6.84per cent +US$1.2926 +US$1.2878

r

Dollar/Canadia 1.3206 1.3172 +0.21per cent -2.58per cent +1.3235 +1.3174

n

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6752 US$0.6793 -0.56per cent -0.91per cent +US$0.6793 +US$0.6730

Euro/Swiss 0.9551 0.9550 +0.01per cent -3.50per cent +0.9561 +0.9536

Euro/Sterling 0.8563 0.8567 -0.05per cent -3.18per cent +0.8586 +0.8562

NZ US$0.6212 US$0.6222 -0.10per cent -2.12per cent +US$0.6233 +US$0.6184

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.1370 10.0690 +0.76per cent +3.38per cent +10.1560 +10.0660

Euro/Norway 11.2127 11.1206 +0.83per cent +6.85per cent +11.2401 +11.1231

Dollar/Sweden 10.4398 10.3683 +0.83per cent +0.31per cent +10.4497 +10.3403

Euro/Sweden 11.5458 11.4505 +0.83per cent +3.60per cent +11.5627 +11.4421

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional by Joice Alves in London and Kevin Buckland in Tokio; Editing by Mark Potter, Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)