Dollar ticks higher versus yen, China fears drag on yuan

WASHINGTON : The Japanese yen further weakened against the dollar on Wednesday, hovering in a zone that last year triggered intervention, while the yuan slipped to a nine-month low as fears mounted about the extent of China's slowdown.

The yen has hit the key 145 per dollar level for four sessions, which triggered heavy dollar selling by Japanese authorities in September and October last year. It last weakened 0.45per cent versus the greenback to 146.22 per dollar, after hitting 146.260, a level not seen since November.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday authorities were not targeting absolute currency levels for intervention.

"Exactly when they'll intervene and at what level, I couldn't tell you, but I would expect it to be relatively soon, because inflation there still looks pretty bad," said Stephen Miran, co-founder at Amberwave Partners.

"Letting the currency continue to do this when the rest of the world has much higher yields has the potential of exacerbating inflation there even further."

Elsewhere in Asia, the yuan touched its lowest level since November in both the onshore and offshore markets as fears mounted about the extent of China's slowdown, falling as low as 7.3397.

That extended Tuesday's decline following Chinese data that missed forecasts and prompted Beijing to deliver unexpected cuts to its key policy rates as authorities there sought to shore up an economy that has rapidly lost steam in recent months.

The Australian dollar, often used as a liquid proxy for the yuan, plumbed nine-month lows in response to the Chinese data. It last fell 0.46per cent versus the greenback at US$0.643.

"I really don't think that the backdrop is conducive for a sustained risk rally at this point," said Bipan Rai, global head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. "Not only the China data, it's also the fact that we're dealing with tighter monetary conditions globally, and that's going to crimp demand at the margin."

CENTRAL BANK WATCH

The pound was up after data showed British core inflation stayed strong in July, hitting a high of US$1.2768 and was last up around 0.18per cent at US$1.2725.

In Britain, core inflation, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, remained at 6.9per cent in July, flat versus the June reading, and higher than expectations in a Reuters poll for a reading of 6.8per cent.

The dollar index rose 0.213per cent at 103.420 after the release of the Federal Reserve's minutes showed central bank officials were divided over the need for more interest rate hikes at their last meeting. The euro was down 0.22per cent to US$1.08795.

The New Zealand dollar, which had fallen to a nine-month low of US$0.5932 in early Asian trade, rebounded after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy meeting, but last fell 0.27per cent versus the greenback at US$0.594.

The central bank held its cash rate steady as expected on Wednesday, but slightly pushed out when it expects to start cutting borrowing costs to 2025.

"The statement gave a clearly more hawkish tone, likely defying any dovish expectations," said Barclays research analyst Shreya Sodhani.

"We think today's more hawkish statement and the governor's press conference suggest that the timing of rate cuts will likely be pushed back a bit."

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 103.4200 103.2100 +0.21per cent -0.068per cent +103.4500 +102.9400

Euro/Dollar US$1.0879 US$1.0904 -0.22per cent +1.54per cent +US$1.0934 +US$1.0878

Dollar/Yen 146.2300 145.5700 +0.46per cent +11.54per cent +146.2550 +145.3100

Euro/Yen 159.10 158.74 +0.23per cent +13.40per cent +159.2500 +158.6400

Dollar/Swiss 0.8798 0.8786 +0.13per cent -4.86per cent +0.8814 +0.8775

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2724 US$1.2702 +0.18per cent +5.22per cent +US$1.2766 +US$1.2689

Dollar/Canadian 1.3534 1.3497 +0.27per cent -0.11per cent +1.3539 +1.3476

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6426 US$0.6456 -0.46per cent -5.73per cent +US$0.6481 +US$0.6423

Euro/Swiss 0.9570 0.9579 -0.09per cent -3.28per cent +0.9611 +0.9567

Euro/Sterling 0.8548 0.8583 -0.41per cent -3.35per cent +0.8593 +0.8547

NZ US$0.5934 US$0.5951 -0.27per cent -6.53per cent +US$0.5993 +US$0.5932

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.6090 10.5370 +0.70per cent +8.12per cent +10.6120 +10.5010

Euro/Norway 11.5395 11.4852 +0.47per cent +9.97per cent +11.5567 +11.4425

Dollar/Sweden 10.9182 10.8523 +0.33per cent +4.90per cent +10.9300 +10.8259

Euro/Sweden 11.8743 11.8354 +0.33per cent +6.50per cent +11.8913 +11.8260

