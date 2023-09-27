Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Dozens dead, 105 missing after blast at Karabakh fuel depot - ombudsman
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dozens dead, 105 missing after blast at Karabakh fuel depot - ombudsman

Dozens dead, 105 missing after blast at Karabakh fuel depot - ombudsman
Medics of the Russian peacekeeping troops treat people injured in an explosion at a fuel depot outside Stepanakert, in an unknown location in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inhabited by ethnic Armenians, in this still image from video published September 26, 2023. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Dozens dead, 105 missing after blast at Karabakh fuel depot - ombudsman
Medics assist a person injured in an explosion at a fuel depot near Stepanakert in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, at the National Burn Center in Yerevan, Armenia September 26, 2023. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
Dozens dead, 105 missing after blast at Karabakh fuel depot - ombudsman
A satellite image shows a long traffic jam of vehicles along the Lachin corridor as ethnic Armenians flee from the Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 26, 2023. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
Published September 27, 2023
Updated September 27, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW :The death toll from an explosion and fire at a fuel depot in Nagorno-Karabakh has risen to 68, with a further 105 people missing and nearly 300 injured, the office of Karabakh's ombudsman said on Tuesday.

The blast occurred as thousands of ethnic Armenians fled the breakaway enclave after their fighters were defeated by Azerbaijan in a lightning military operation.

The authorities have not given any explanation of the cause of the blast.

Earlier, several media outlets cited the Armenian health minister as saying the death toll from Monday's incident had risen to 125.

Some outlets later edited their posts, saying that was the number of people killed in Karabakh during last week's Azerbaijani military operation and then transported to Armenia.

The office of Karabakh's ombudsman, Gegham Stepanyan, gave its toll and the number of missing later on Tuesday.

It said on social media the number of injured had reached 290, 168 of whom were taken to medical institutions in Armenia on Tuesday: 96 by helicopters from Armenia and belonging to Russian peacekeepers, and 72 patients by ambulances accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The number of victims rose sharply from an earlier announcement by Karabakh authorities reporting 20 dead on Tuesday morning.

As of 1600 GMT on Tuesday, at least 28,120 of the 120,000 ethnic Armenians who call Nagorno-Karabakh home had already crossed into Armenia, the Armenian government said.

(Writing by Maxim Rodionov;Editing by Gareth Jones, Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Ron Popeski and Alison Williams)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.