DRC Congo to move its embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv -Israeli statement
Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo arrives to address the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participates in a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 78th U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Published September 22, 2023
Updated September 22, 2023
JERUSALEM : Democratic Republic of Congo will move its Israel embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday.

Netanyahu, who met Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi during the U.N. General Assembly, announced in a statement that Israel would also be opening an embassy in Kinshasa, the capital of Democratic Republic of Congo.

Only a handful of countries have their embassies in Jerusalem, with most others maintaining their diplomatic representation in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, Israel's main economic hub.

While Israel considers Jerusalem its eternal and indivisible capital and wants all embassies based there, most of the world does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the entire city, believing its status should be resolved in negotiations.

Palestinians want the capital of an independent state of theirs to be in the city's eastern sector, which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East War.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch in Jerusalem; Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)

