Drone attack on Syrian military college kills civilians, military personnel -ministry
Published October 5, 2023
Updated October 5, 2023
DUBAI :A drone attack on a military college in Syria's Homs province during a graduation ceremony on Thursday left civilians and military personnel dead and wounded dozens more people, the Syrian defence ministry said.

A ministry statement said several weaponised drones were involved, blaming "terrorist" groups without specifying a organisation. No group immediately claimed responsibility.

Syria's defence minister attended the graduation ceremony but left minutes before the attack, according to a Syrian security source and a source in the regional alliance backing the Damascus government against opposition groups.

"After the ceremony, people went down to the courtyard and the explosives hit. We don't know where it came from, and corpses littered the ground," said a Syrian man who had helped set up decorations at the ceremony.

(Reporting by Clauda Tanios and Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Jon Boyle and Mark Heinrich)

