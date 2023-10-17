Logo
Duma speaker says US asked Russia not to revoke ratification of nuclear test ban treaty
FILE PHOTO: Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of Russia's State Duma lower house of parliament, attends a plenary session in Moscow, Russia, October 10, 2023. Russian State Duma/Handout via REUTERS /File Photo

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
MOSCOW : The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on Tuesday that Washington had asked Moscow via the United Nations to not revoke its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

President Vladimir Putin, who earlier this month suggested that Russia revoke ratification of the 1996 treaty because the United States had not ratified it, said he was not ready to say whether or not Russia would resume nuclear testing.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

