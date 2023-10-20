Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Dutch government advises Dutch citizens against traveling to Lebanon
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dutch government advises Dutch citizens against traveling to Lebanon

Published October 20, 2023
Updated October 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM : The Dutch government on Friday advised its citizens against anytravel to Lebanon and also urged those still in the country "to leave Lebanon as soon as possible", joining other European countries who put out the same kind of advise for their nationals.

"As a consequence of unpredictable developments between Israel and the Palestinian Territories, there are heightened tensions in Lebanon," the government said in statement.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.