Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Dutch government pledges 10 million euros in extra aid to Gaza
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dutch government pledges 10 million euros in extra aid to Gaza

Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

THE HAGUE : The Dutch government on Tuesday pledged 10 million euros (US$10.5 million) in extra humanitarian aid to Gaza, saying it was very worried about the rapidly deteriorating situation for the people living there.

The government said the funds were made available in response to a request by the United Nations and would be used for basic needs such as water and healthcare.

It repeated its stance that Israel had the right to defend itself following the devastating attacks by Hamas, but that its response should be "proportionate" and within the international rules of war.

"Civilians or humanitarian aid workers should never be the target of violence, and humanitarian aid should have unlimited access," Dutch minister for foreign trade and development Liesje Schreinemacher said in a letter to parliament.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg and Bart Meijer; Editing by Alison Williams and Christina Fincher)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.