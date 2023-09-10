Logo
Dutch police detain 500 activists on second day of climate protests
FILE PHOTO: Climate activists block the A12 highway in The Hague, Netherlands, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

Published September 10, 2023
Updated September 10, 2023
AMSTERDAM : Dutch police on Sunday said more than 500 climate activists had been detained on a second consecutive day of protests against government subsidies for the fossil fuel industry.

Hundreds of protesters marched on the A12 highway into The Hague around midday, ignoring warnings from authorities not to block the major traffic artery into the Dutch seat of government.

On Saturday around 2,400 protesters were detained as an estimated 10,000 activists blocked the same highway for several hours.

Extinction Rebellion, which organised the event, has said protesters will try to block the highway on a daily basis until the Dutch government stops using public funds to subsidise the oil and gas industry.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

