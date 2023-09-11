Logo
Dutch police use water cannon to clear climate activists from highway
Dutch police use water cannon to clear climate activists from highway

Published September 11, 2023
Updated September 11, 2023
AMSTERDAM : Police in the Netherlands said they were deploying a water cannon to clear a major highway blocked by climate activists for the third straight day on Monday in protests over government subsidies for fossil fuels.

Protesters earlier walked onto the A12 highway at The Hague around noon local time preventing traffic from using it, local police said.

News agency ANP said dozens of protesters were blocking the major traffic artery into the Dutch seat of government in both directions.

Over the weekend around 3,000 activists were detained by police during two days of protests on and around the A12.

On Saturday an estimated 10,000 activists joined the protest, while on Sunday several hundreds blocked the road.

Extinction Rebellion, which organises the events, has said protesters will try to block the highway on a daily basis until the Dutch government stops using public funds to subsidise the oil and gas industry.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

