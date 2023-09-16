Logo
Dutch police use water cannon to clear climate protesters from highway
Published September 16, 2023
Updated September 16, 2023
THE HAGUE : Dutch police on Saturday used water cannon to clear several hundred people blocking a major highway in The Hague to protest government subsidies for the fossil fuel industry.

"All protesters who were blocking the A12 (highway) have been removed," police said in a statement.

Led by Extinction Rebellion, protesters have vowed to continue blocking the highway every day until policy is changed. Saturday was the 8th consecutive day of protests.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Toby Chopra)

