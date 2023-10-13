Dutch prosecutor fines four companies that helped Russia build Crimea bridge

AMSTERDAM : The Dutch prosecutor has penalised four Dutch companies and eight people for breaching EU sanctions on Russia between 2014 and 2017 for helping Moscow build a bridge to Crimea, it said in a statement on Friday.

The eight people were sentenced to community service ranging from 20 to 60 hours while the companies paid fines totalling 160,000 euros (US$169,000).

The companies involved supplied machines, machine parts and other services for the construction of the 19 kilometre (11.8 mile) long bridge spanning the Strait of Kerch, the prosecutor's office said.

"The Crimean bridge was built partly due to the use of Dutch knowledge and expertise," it added.

By committing the sanction violations, one company benefited from supplying the prohibited goods and services. This illegally obtained benefit amounting to 71,330 euros has been confiscated by the Dutch prosecutor.

The prosecutors' office did not name the companies involved.

(US$1 = 0.9484 euros)

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; editing by David Evans)