Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Dyson to invest US$194 million in new factory in the Philippines
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dyson to invest US$194 million in new factory in the Philippines

Published September 16, 2023
Updated September 16, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA : Singapore-based Dyson Ltd., the inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, plans to invest 11 billion pesos (US$193.5 million) in a new factory in the Philippines, the office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in a statement on Saturday.

The announcement came as Marcos was in Singapore where he met with Dyson officials, the statement said.

The consumer electronics company made a decision earlier this year to invest further in the Southeast Asian country, where it has a factory producing electrical motors, it said.

The new investment will cover a new plant, research and development, staff expansion and software that Dyson will need in the next two years, it said.

Dyson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Marcos said Dyson's investment will mean job opportunities particularly for Filipino software engineers.

In 2020, Dyson announced a SUS$4.9 billion (US$3.59 billion) global investment plan, with the money to be divided between the company's global head office in Singapore, its two campuses in Wiltshire, southern England, and the Philippines.

(US$1 = 56.8500 Philippine pesos)

(US$1 = 1.3632 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.