Ecuador leftist Gonzalez concedes presidential election to rival Noboa
QUITO : Ecuadorean presidential candidate Luisa Gonzalez on Sunday conceded the presidential election to her rival, business heir Daniel Noboa, congratulating him on his victory.
Noboa was tallying more than 52per cent of the vote, while Gonzalez had about 48per cent, with nearly 90per cent of ballot boxes counted.
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)
