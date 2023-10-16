Logo
Ecuador leftist Gonzalez concedes presidential election to rival Noboa
Ecuadorian presidential candidate Daniel Noboa looks on during the presidential election, in Santa Elena, Ecuador October 15, 2023. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos
Ecuadorian presidential candidate Luisa Gonzalez reacts at the polling station as she votes during the presidential election, in Canuto, Ecuador October 15, 2023. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Published October 16, 2023
Updated October 16, 2023
QUITO : Ecuadorean presidential candidate Luisa Gonzalez on Sunday conceded the presidential election to her rival, business heir Daniel Noboa, congratulating him on his victory.

Noboa was tallying more than 52per cent of the vote, while Gonzalez had about 48per cent, with nearly 90per cent of ballot boxes counted.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)

