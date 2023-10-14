Logo
Egypt delivered drones to Sudan's military - WSJ
Published October 14, 2023
Updated October 14, 2023
Egypt has delivered drones to the Sudanese military, a potential escalation of a conflict that is drawing in more regional players, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing security officials.

The Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones were delivered to Sudan's military last month, the Journal reported.

Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been locked in a power struggle that erupted into conflict on April 15, killing hundreds of people.

Spokesmen for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry and the Sudanese military didn't return requests for comment to the Journal.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

