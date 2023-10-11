Egypt discussing plans to provide aid to Gaza under limited ceasefire - security sources

CAIRO : Egypt has discussed plans with the United States and other countries to provide humanitarian aid through its border with the Gaza Strip under a limited ceasefire, two Egyptian security sources said on Wednesday.

The aid would pass through the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Qatar and Turkey were also involved in the discussions, they said. U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said late on Tuesday that the U.S. had been holding consultations with Israel and Egypt about the idea of a safe passage for Gaza civilians.

The Rafah crossing, which is the main exit point from Gaza not controlled by Israel, has been closed since Tuesday after Israeli bombardments hit on the Palestinian side, according to officials in Gaza and Egyptian sources.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, and Egyptian authorities tightly control access through Rafah, sometimes closing the crossing for periods.

Egypt has made strong statements this week warning against the possibility that Israel's assault on Gaza could lead to the displacement of residents from the enclave, home to some 2.3 million people, onto Egyptian territory.

(Reporting by Ahmed Mohamed Hassan; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams and Toby Chopra)