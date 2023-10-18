Egypt rejects displacement of Palestinians into Sinai

CAIRO :President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Wednesday that Egyptians in their millions would reject the forced displacement of Palestinians into Sinai, adding that any such move would turn the Egyptian peninsula into a base for attacks against Israel.

The Gaza Strip is effectively under Israeli control and Palestinians could instead be moved to Israel's Negev desert "till the militants are dealt with", Sisi told a joint press conference in Cairo with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The border between Egypt's Sinai Peninsula and the Gaza Strip is the site of the only crossing from the Palestinian territory that is not controlled by Israel.

Israel's unprecedented bombardment and siege of Gaza to destroy Hamas militants has raised fears that its 2.3 million residents could be forced southwards into Sinai.

"What is happening now in Gaza is an attempt to force civilian residents to take refugee and migrate to Egypt, which should not be accepted," said Sisi.

"Egypt rejects any attempt to resolve the Palestinian issue by military means or through the forced displacement of Palestinians from their land, which would come at the expense of the countries of the region," he said.

Sisi said the Egyptian people would "go out and protest in their millions ... if called upon to do so" against any displacement of Gaza's residents to Sinai.

Referring to the Egyptian position at a Beirut press conference, Hamas official Osama Hamdan called "for rallying around this position and supporting it on the popular and Arab official level because this represents real protection for our Palestinian people."

Egypt is wary of insecurity near its border with Gaza in northeastern Sinai, where an Islamist insurgency intensified a decade ago.

Any transfer of Palestinians to Sinai would mean "that we move the idea of resistance, of combat, from the Gaza Strip to Sinai, and so Sinai would become the base for launching operations against Israel", Sisi said.

Jordan, which shares a border with the Israeli-occupied West Bank and absorbed most of the Palestinians who fled or were driven from their homes after the creation of the state of Israel, has also warned against Palestinians being forced off their land.

AID PUSH

Egypt has been trying to channel humanitarian relief to Gaza through Rafah, but aid has been piling up on the Egyptian side because Egypt says Israeli bombardments on the Gazan side have made the crossing inoperable.

On Wednesday, after talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel would allow aid into Gaza so long as it didn't end up with Hamas.

Two Egyptian security sources said that while Israel had been obstinate, late on Wednesday it had named locations in Gaza that aid could be sent to but had not specified a time when the border crossing could begin operating safely.

The United States has said it is working with Israel on an aid plan. White House spokesperson John Kirby said they were getting close to a framework. It is likely to involve the evacuation of some foreign passport holders from Gaza, but Egyptian officials said that has to be accompanied by the delivery of aid.

New fury was unleashed across the Middle East on Tuesday when a blast at a Gaza hospital killed hundreds of people. Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed each other for the deaths.

Volunteers waiting on the Egyptian side of Rafah performed a funeral prayer for those killed.

Sisi and other Arab leaders pulled out of a planned meeting with Biden in protest over the blast and what they see as Washington's pro-Israel bias.

Hundreds of Egyptians protested in downtown Cairo, and on the Cairo University campus, Reuters reporters said. State TV showed protests elsewhere in the country.

With police trucks standing nearby, protesters in Cairo chanted "Open the crossing!" and "The people want the downfall of Israel!"

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Nadine Awadalla in Dubai, and Amr Abdallah Dalsh, Sherif Fahmy, and Mohamed Abdel-Ghany in Cairo; additional reporting by Ahmed Mohamed Hassan; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Gareth Jones, Philippa Fletcher, Alistair Bell and Grant McCool)