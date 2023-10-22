Logo
Egyptian army says border guards hurt in accidental hit by Israeli tank
Egyptian army says border guards hurt in accidental hit by Israeli tank

Published October 22, 2023
Updated October 23, 2023
DUBAI :Several Egyptian border guards sustained minor injuries on Sunday after being accidentally hit by fragments of a shell from an Israeli tank, a spokesperson for the Egyptian army said.

Israel's military earlier said one of its tanks accidentally hit an Egyptian position near the border with the Gaza Strip.

Israel's defence force "expresses sorrow regarding the incident," which is being investigated," it said in a statement, giving no further details.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Mahmoud Mourad; editing by John Stonestreet)

