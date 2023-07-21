Logo
Egyptian rights researcher and lawyer freed from detention
Egyptian rights researcher Patrick Zaki, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Cairo, Egypt, July 20, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Published July 21, 2023
CAIRO : Egyptian rights researcher Patrick Zaki and lawyer Mohamed el-Baqer were freed on Thursday, a day after being pardoned by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in cases that drew fresh attention to Egypt's human rights record.

Zaki served 22 months in pre-trial detention before being sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for spreading false news over an article he wrote on the plight of Egypt's Christians, and then pardoned a day later.

He told Reuters he planned to travel on Friday to Bologna in Italy, where he had been studying before he was arrested during a trip home in 2020.

Baqer was arrested in 2019 while attending the interrogation of his client Alaa Abd el-Fattah, Egypt's most prominent activist. He returned home on Thursday, according to social media posts by his family and lawyers.

Abd el-Fattah, along with many other detainees swept up in a decade-long crackdown on dissent, remains in prison.

(Reporting by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

