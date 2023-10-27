Egypt's Al Qahera News: 'Unidentified body' falls near Nuweiba electricity plant
DUBAI : Egypt's Al Qahera news reported on Friday that an "unidentified body" fell near an electricity plant in the Red Sea resort town of Nuweiba on the Sinai Peninsula, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.
Investigations into the incident were under way, the network cited its sources saying.
(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; editing by Mark Heinrich)
