Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone signs energy deals worth up to US$14.75 billion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone signs energy deals worth up to US$14.75 billion

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI : Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone has signed a deal worth US$6.75 billion with China Energy for green ammonia and green hydrogen projects to be established in the Sokhna Industrial Zone, a cabinet statement said on Tuesday.

It also signed deal with Hong Kong-listed United Energy Group to establish a potassium chloride production complex with an expected investment of up to US$8 billion, the statement said.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atalla, writing by Ahmed Elimam)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.