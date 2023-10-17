Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone signs energy deals worth up to US$14.75 billion

DUBAI : Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone has signed a deal worth US$6.75 billion with China Energy for green ammonia and green hydrogen projects to be established in the Sokhna Industrial Zone, a cabinet statement said on Tuesday.

It also signed deal with Hong Kong-listed United Energy Group to establish a potassium chloride production complex with an expected investment of up to US$8 billion, the statement said.

