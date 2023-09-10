Logo
Eiffel Tower lights to go dark in tribute to Morocco quake victims
FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, August 3, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Published September 10, 2023
Updated September 10, 2023
PARIS : The Eiffel Tower's lights will go dark at 11 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Saturday in tribute to victims of Morocco's earthquake, Agence France Presse reported, citing Paris City Hall.

Morocco's Interior Ministry said earlier that 1,037 people had been killed and another 672 injured by the quake, recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey at a magnitude of 6.8 with an epicentre some 72 km (45 miles) southwest of Marrakech.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alexander Smith)

