Eight French citizens have died from attacks in Israel -minister
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon in southern Israel October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon in southern Israel October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
PARIS : The death toll of French citizens from the attacks in Israel has risen to eight, French foreign affairs minister Catherine Colonna told a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday.

Colonna added there would be a special Air France flight on Thursday to help repatriate French nationals from the region.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Nicolas Delame; Editing by Jan Harvey and Chizu Nomiyama)

