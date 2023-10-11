Eight French citizens have died from attacks in Israel -minister
PARIS : The death toll of French citizens from the attacks in Israel has risen to eight, French foreign affairs minister Catherine Colonna told a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday.
Colonna added there would be a special Air France flight on Thursday to help repatriate French nationals from the region.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Nicolas Delame; Editing by Jan Harvey and Chizu Nomiyama)
